Defence secretary Grant Shapps has come to the defence of the Royal Navy after two minehunters crashed into each other.

The government minister said there were no signs of "incompetence" after HMS Chiddingfold slammed into HMS Bangor off the coast of Bahrain. Shocking video footage showed the Portsmouth-based vessel heading towards the other ship at speed on Friday.

Defence secretary Grant Shapps said something clearly went wrong to cause the two Royal Navy minehunters to crash.

HMS Bangor was left with a hole on her side, which left the galley and bedrooms damaged. National publications including the Daily Express are reporting the minehunter was on the verge of sinking. Mr Shapps admitted something “clearly” went wrong.

A mechanical fault aboard HMS Chiddingfold caused the crash.

HMS Bangor was close to sinking after the crash, according to reports. Picture: MoD

He told Sky News’ Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips: “Just as in aviation or many other walks of life sometimes accidents and incidents happen, there’s a full investigation under way.” When asked if the incident showed incompetence, he added: "We don’t say it’s incompetence when we see an aircraft come down, a very rare occasion just as this would be a rare occasion, it’s right to leave the investigators some time to work out exactly what’s gone wrong.

“Something clearly did and we need to see what it is.” The crash was caused by a mechanical fault on HMS Chiddingfold. Both minehunters are deployed in the Middle East as part of Operation Kipion - where crucial oil and trade routes are safeguarded. Rear Admiral Edward Ahlgren OBE, Commander Operations, issued a statement on social media on the same day the crash happened.

He said: "I am aware of a recent incident that took place between two minehunters in Bahrain Harbour. First of all I would like to stress that thankfully nobody was hurt in the collision, but some damage was sustained. Why this happened is still to be established. We train our people to the highest standards and rigorously enforce machinery safety standards, but unfortunately incidents of this nature can still happen.