A Royal Navy minehunter is on the verge of sinking following a horror crash off the coast of Bahrain.

HMS Chiddingfold crashed into HMS Bangor off the coast of Bahrain while a part of Operation Kipion.

Portsmouth-based vessel HMS Chiddingfold slammed into HMS Bangor in the Gulf. The collision was caused by a mechanical fault aboard the minehunter during Operation Kipion. Sailors are deployed to the region to safeguard critical oil and trade routes in the region, but now they are fighting to save one of their own ships.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Bangor is reportedly on the verge of sinking following the crash. Picture: MoD.

Rear Admiral Edward Ahlgren OBE, Commander Operations, issued a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. He said: "I am aware of a recent incident that took place between two minehunters in Bahrain Harbour. First of all I would like to stress that thankfully nobody was hurt in the collision, but some damage was sustained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Why this happened is still to be established. We train our people to the highest standards and rigorously enforce machinery safety standards, but unfortunately incidents of this nature can still happen. I assure you that a full and thorough investigation is already under way and any changes in procedure that could prevent further incidents will be rapidly implemented..

"In the meantime the UK will continue to play a key part in ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region." Several national publications, including the Daily Express, report that HMS Bangor - a Sandown-class minehunter - is on the verge of sinking. The crash left a gaping hole in the side of the vessel, destroying the galley and bedrooms.