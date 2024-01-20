Royal Navy: Portsmouth ship HMS Chiddingfold crashes into HMS Bangor in Bahrain with vessel close to sinking
A Royal Navy minehunter is on the verge of sinking following a horror crash off the coast of Bahrain.
Portsmouth-based vessel HMS Chiddingfold slammed into HMS Bangor in the Gulf. The collision was caused by a mechanical fault aboard the minehunter during Operation Kipion. Sailors are deployed to the region to safeguard critical oil and trade routes in the region, but now they are fighting to save one of their own ships.
Rear Admiral Edward Ahlgren OBE, Commander Operations, issued a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. He said: "I am aware of a recent incident that took place between two minehunters in Bahrain Harbour. First of all I would like to stress that thankfully nobody was hurt in the collision, but some damage was sustained.
"Why this happened is still to be established. We train our people to the highest standards and rigorously enforce machinery safety standards, but unfortunately incidents of this nature can still happen. I assure you that a full and thorough investigation is already under way and any changes in procedure that could prevent further incidents will be rapidly implemented..
"In the meantime the UK will continue to play a key part in ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region." Several national publications, including the Daily Express, report that HMS Bangor - a Sandown-class minehunter - is on the verge of sinking. The crash left a gaping hole in the side of the vessel, destroying the galley and bedrooms.
More than 160 merchant vessels pass through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait and the nearby Strait of Hormuz each day, meaning it is a top priority for the Royal Navy to secure the area. Footage shared on social media shows HMS Chiddingfold crashing into HMS Bangor at speed. The vessels are constructed out of reinforced plastic in a bid to deal with mines and other planted explosives.