A total of 25 sites have been placed on the “at risk” register, from sites linked to the Royal Navy, old fortifications and places of worship. The public body said the programme highlights the places which are at most in need of action being taken.

“Assessing sites for Heritage at Risk (HAR) helps us understand the overall state of England's historic sites,” Historic England said. “The process identifies sites that are most at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

“Every year Historic England updates the Heritage at Risk Register. The end result is a dynamic picture of the sites most at risk and most in need of safeguarding for the future. The important process of checking the condition of our heritage goes back more than three decades to the birth of the London Buildings at Risk survey, which was published from 1991 to 1997.

“The first National Buildings at Risk survey covering the whole of England was published in 1998 and, since then, the programme has been widened to include other types of historic places and sites (heritage assets).”

The programme includes Grade I, II*, II listed places of worship, and Grade II listed buildings in London. Many of them are being redeveloped and transformed, while others are parts of area which are due to have increased investment, such as HMNB Portsmouth.

Pressure has been growing to either restore historical sites to their former glory so they can be preserved, or transformed entirely and be given a new lease of life as something else.

The full “at risk” register can be found on Historic England’s website . Chief executive Duncan Wilson said: “Protecting our heritage is so important. The Heritage at Risk programme shines a light on our historic sites most in need and can help to attract funding and help. After a quarter of a century of the Heritage at Risk Register, we are celebrating how many places have been saved and continue to find new ways to involve local people in caring for and enjoying their heritage.”

1 . Fort Purbrook - Portsdown Hill - Grade II* listed Fort Purbrook is one of a series of forts built for the defence of Portsmouth against landward attacks in the 1860s and known as Palmerston's Follies as they were never used defensively. It is now used by the Peter Ashley Activity Centres as an outdoor activities centre which is popular with many in the community and has been taking an active role in its preservation. The wrought iron bridges have been repaired with funding from the Heritage Stimulus Fund and a structural survey and vegetation management plan through the Countryside Stewardship Scheme. Problems related to the drainage of the ramparts and maintenance of the moat's retaining walls put it at risk. It has been given a priority C grade and is in "poor condition".

2 . Fort Widley - Portsdown Hill - Scheduled Monument Fort Widley is one of a series of forts built for the defence of Portsmouth against landward attacks in the 1860s and known as Palmerston's Follies as they were never used defensively. It is laid out in a massive polygonal trace plan and surrounded on three sides by a dry moat. The fort is run by the Peter Ashley Activity Centre which uses the site as its equestrian centre and has been actively putting together a programme to preserve the site. However maintenance issues are now becoming repair problems, Historic England has said. A structural survey of the counterscarp wall and a vegetation management plan has been funded through Countryside Stewardship. It has a priority C Grade and in "poor condition".

3 . Fort Cumberland - Eastney - Scheduled Monument and Grade II* listed The coastal fort of 1746-1812 with later buildings and features is in need of some TLC with the casemates are suffering from water ingress and associated decay. In addition, there is localised deterioration of the Fort's defences, particularly the curtain and counterscarp. Historic England said a programme of works are underway to address some of the most urgent issues has been completed. The case of the water ingress is being investigated. Historic England is considering options to re-use vacant parts of the site.