Sweeping upgrades to Portsmouth Naval Base have been hailed by the site’s Royal Navy Captain.

Lee McLocklan, Captain of HMNB Portsmouth, believes there is a brilliant future for the shore establishment due to the upcoming overhaul. More jetties and shipping berths being established at the base is just part of the changes originally announced in Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Spring Statement.

Captain Lee McLocklan, Captain of HMNB Portsmouth, praised the upgrades which are due to be made at the Royal Navy shore establishment. | Habibur Rahman

Speaking at HMNB Portsmouth yesterday (July 17), Capt McLocklan told The News: “It’s a really bright opportunity. What we’ve had from the government and ministers is that commitment and it’s exactly where we need to be. The Naval Base Commander is absolutely clear in terms of regenerating and making sure that this naval base is state-of-the-art, and is able to sustain another 100 years, as we’ve done for hundreds of years before that.

“The personnel are looking forward to that, and they’ll start to see that slowly. They will see disruption, but what we’ll see is what’s new come online, and the capabilities will increase. That is what’s going to make a difference.”

What upgrades will be made at the base?

The government is aiming to make the UK a “defence industrial superpower” - increasing investment in the armed forces while growing the economy at the same time. After allocating an extra £2.2bn to defence earlier this tear, Project Bentham will see the establishment better protected from rising sea levels. Developments will be made to improve ship availability and operational readiness.

Capt McLocklan, 52 - who has served in the Royal Navy for 34 years - said maintaining the site’s ability to house various classes of ships was vital. HMNB Portsmouth is home to vessels of various shapes and sizes, from 65,000 tonne Queen Elizabeth-class carriers to tiny P2000 patrol boats.

Pictures taken on HMS Prince of Wales, berthed at HMNB Portsmouth, ahead of the Carrier Strike Group deployment in the forthcoming Operation Highmast. | Chris Moorhouse (160425-)

Other upcoming changes to the site include replacing and regenerating aging building and other infrastructure, and producing carbon-efficient accommodation, and welfare facilities. Minister for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, previously said this would create a “resilient, efficient, and sustainable Naval Base”.

Captain Will Blackett, Commanding Officer of HMS Prince of Wales, previously said the smooth running of the site is essential for any carrier deployments. The Royal Navy flagship is currently at the helm of the UK Carrier Strike Group in the Indo-Pacific.

He added: “We would not be able to do what we’re about to do without the incredible work that’s done by the people of Portsmouth and those who come here to work. They need facilities that range from where to eat, sleep, work, train, park their cars etc. All of it matters, and you can’t just upgrade the ships without upgrading the city. What do I think about it? It’s great, the upgrades are great, and it just makes it easier for me to do my job.”