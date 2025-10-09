"Pave the way forward": Historic £350m UK weapons deal signed with India amid HMS Prince of Wales deployment
Lightweight-multirole missiles will be shipped to Delhi as part of a £350m agreement. This comes as HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) arrives in Goa and Mumbai following Exercise Konkan, where the Royal Navy flagship joined forces with fellow carrier INS Vikrant.
Defence secretary John Healey said: “The defence deals announced today show how our growing strategic partnership with India will boost UK business and jobs. I am hopeful that this will pave the way for a deeper relationship between our two defence industries, particularly in the development of electric engines for naval ships and in air defence.
“As we deepen our defence relationship with India, we will harness the UK defence industry as an engine for growth, securing vital jobs in Northern Ireland and throughout the UK.”
What does the India missile deal mean for the UK?
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the weapons will be built in Northern Ireland, securing more than 700 jobs. The same type of weapon is already being manufactured for Ukraine at the Thales plant in east Belfast.
Sign up for a weekly briefing on the defence sector’s biggest stories with our free newsletter, The Week in Defence with Freddie Webb
These projectiles capable of flying at 1.5 times the speed of sound and striking targets more than 6km away, can be used to attack enemy vehicles, boats and drones. A separate agreement worth an initial £250 million has also been signed to advance UK-India collaboration on electric-powered engines for naval ships.
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is currently undertaking a two-day trade mission to Mumbai and due to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond, part of the UKCSG, is currently in Mumbai ahead of hosting several military demonstrations. HMS Prince of Wales is visiting Goa.
Once the visit to India is completed, there will be a further workout for the UKCSG as it takes part in an aerial defence exercise with the Indian Air Force, allowing both the forces to test their offensive and defensive tactics.