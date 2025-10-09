Ferocious air defence missiles and launchers will be supplied to the Indian Army after the UK signed a huge defence deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lightweight-multirole missiles will be shipped to Delhi as part of a £350m agreement. This comes as HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) arrives in Goa and Mumbai following Exercise Konkan, where the Royal Navy flagship joined forces with fellow carrier INS Vikrant.

Prime minister Keir Starmer is greeted by prime minister of India Narendra Modi on his arrival at Raj Bhavan on October 9, 2025 in Mumbai. A £350 missile deal has been signed amid the arrival of HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group. | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Defence secretary John Healey said: “The defence deals announced today show how our growing strategic partnership with India will boost UK business and jobs. I am hopeful that this will pave the way for a deeper relationship between our two defence industries, particularly in the development of electric engines for naval ships and in air defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we deepen our defence relationship with India, we will harness the UK defence industry as an engine for growth, securing vital jobs in Northern Ireland and throughout the UK.”

HMS Prince of Wales (left) forming up alongside INS Vikrant (front) during Exercise Konkan. The Carrier Strike Group is over halfway through the Operation Highmast deployment. | Royal Navy

What does the India missile deal mean for the UK?

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the weapons will be built in Northern Ireland, securing more than 700 jobs. The same type of weapon is already being manufactured for Ukraine at the Thales plant in east Belfast.

Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond in Mumbai while HMS Prince of Wales is in Goa. | Royal Navy

These projectiles capable of flying at 1.5 times the speed of sound and striking targets more than 6km away, can be used to attack enemy vehicles, boats and drones. A separate agreement worth an initial £250 million has also been signed to advance UK-India collaboration on electric-powered engines for naval ships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is currently undertaking a two-day trade mission to Mumbai and due to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond, part of the UKCSG, is currently in Mumbai ahead of hosting several military demonstrations. HMS Prince of Wales is visiting Goa.

Once the visit to India is completed, there will be a further workout for the UKCSG as it takes part in an aerial defence exercise with the Indian Air Force, allowing both the forces to test their offensive and defensive tactics.