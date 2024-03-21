Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The area at HMS Nelson in HMNB Portsmouth is now being used as a shared practice space by the Royal Marines and the Royal Corps of Army Music. A Sustainable Procurement and construction award was handed to the Joint Bands School Project. Princess Anne visited HMNB Portsmouth in November 2023 for the opening of the Alford Schools of Military Music. The refurbishment was in the works since 2018, with the process to transform the detention centre taking 18 months.

Other schemes were also given accolades at the Ministry of Defence's (MoD) annual sanctuary awards held in the city. Dr Alexandra Howe, Deputy Director for levelling up, the union and climate change and sustainability at the MoD, said: "The standard of this year’s remarkable nominees and award winners, shows that Defence has both the ambition and talent needed to drive fundamental change.

Pictured: HRH The Princess Royal at The Music Practice Cell escorted by Major Green (RM).Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal visited His Majesty's Naval Base Portsmouth, the home of the Royal Navy, to meet with members of the Royal Marines Band Service and the Corps of Army Music, and officially open the brand new training facility.

The opening of the new Alford School of Military Music. Pictured: Princess Anne. Picture: Sarah Standing (231123-3139)

“I was excited to be part of this year’s award ceremony and would encourage people from across the force to use these impressive examples as inspiration to build in sustainability.” The MoD said a "sizeable refurbishment" was carried out to the prison to make it suitable for the musicians under the Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) programme. It began when Army musicians moved to the site in 2021.

Former cells made ideal individual and small group practice rooms due to their thick walls - with handles being added to the inside of the doors. Certain historical features have been retained, including cell wall graffiti made by a sailor in 1864. The prison was transformed modern, fit-for-purpose and noise-compliant facility.

The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and youth charity Oarsome Chance were also recognised at the awards ceremony. They finished second place in the Social Value Award for their work recycling Royal Navy rafts. Materials are turned into bags and wallets, saving the rafts from landfill and raising funds for the charity. Each item is made by Oarsome Chance’s Gosport studio.

One of the canvas bags which has been made from recycled Royal Navy life rafts. Picture: MoD

Winners and runners-up were presented with their awards by Rear Admiral Paul Beattie, Director Naval Staff, and James Clare, the MOD’s director of levelling up, the union, climate change and sustainability (LUCCS).

Richard Brooks, principal environmental manager for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), which runs the awards, said: “DIO is committed to being as sustainable and environmentally forward-thinking as possible, supporting efforts to protect and enhance habitats across our diverse estate, reduce emissions and drive down our carbon footprint.