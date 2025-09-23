His Majesty The King visited the BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, to read the Commissioning Warrant at a formal ceremony to mark HMS Agamemnon entering operational service.

Nicknamed “Awesome Aggie”, the vessel – named after the commander of the mythical Ancient Greek forces in the Trojan war – weighs 7,400 tonnes and measures 97 metres long, as long as four buses. HMS Agamemnon will protect the UK’s strategic nuclear deterrent, aircraft carrier strike groups and critical undersea infrastructure.

The vessel can strike land targets up to 1,000 miles away, serve as a launchpad for raids by teams of Royal Marines Commandos, and gather intelligence through state-of-the-art sensors. More tests on site are expected to follow before it leaves the town for trials at sea before going into active service.

Lady Sarah Jane Sedwill, the vessel’s sponsor, praised the team for bringing the cutting-edge submarine to the cusp of front-line operations providing “silent security to defend our nation, allies and interests for many decades to come”. She added: “Over the past two years I have watched HMS Agamemnon become the awesome vessel being commissioned today. Just as awesome is the commitment of her crew, and their families and friends who support them.”

The ship’s skipper, Commander David ‘Bing’ Crosby, will be command of his fourth Astute-class submarine. He said the national endeavour – industry, sailors and submariners, contractors, civil servants, naval architects, engineers, technicians, computer and systems engineers – behind the boat had created a machine which “stands at the forefront of modern submarine warfare in the most unforgiving of all battlespaces”.

He added: “She is a product of stealth, equipped with world-leading sensors and is crewed by a highly-trained and dedicated crew. Together, they form a formidable capability, vital to protecting the United Kingdom’s security interests and supporting our global responsibilities.”

Finishing touches are being made in preparation for HMS Agamemnon to leave the yard. She will be based at HMNB Clyde, where she will join her five sisters, already in service.

First Sea Lord General Sir Gwyn Jenkins said like the rest of the Astute class, HMS Agamemnon would be “pivotal to our national security” taking her place in the line of battle in a Royal Navy “that is ready to fight and able to win – respected by allies, feared by enemies and the pride of our island nation”.

He added: “These achievements underscore the critical role of the Continuous at Sea Deterrent in ensuring our security and the importance of cutting-edge warfighting capabilities in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the exceptional workforce at Barrow, whose dedication, skill, and innovation continue to drive forward these vital programmes, ensuring the Royal Navy remains at the forefront of global maritime defence.”

1 . HMS Agamemnon commissioning His Majesty The King inspects Royal Navy personnel at the commissioning ceremony of HMS Agamemnon in Barrow-in-Furness (22/09/2025). | BAE Systems Photo Sales

2 . HMS Agamemnon commissioning His Majesty The King (centre) and the 1st Sea Lord, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins (right), seen here arriving at the commissioning ceremony of HMS Agamemnon in Barrow-in-Furness (22/09/2025). | BAE Systems Photo Sales

3 . HMS Agamemnon commissioning His Majesty The King welcomed HMS Agamemnon into the Royal Navy, in a ceremony at BAE Systems in Barrow-in-Furness, before conferring Royal status on the Port of Barrow. | BAE Systems Photo Sales