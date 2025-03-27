Construction of a powerful nuclear submarine has reached a major milestone.

HMS Dreadnought has had her keel laid as construction of the vessel continues. She is the first of four third-generation ballistic missile submarines being built for the Royal Navy, nearly ten years after the first steel was cut.

The keel has been laid for HMS Dreadnought, one of four powerful ballistic missiles being constructed. | Royal Navy

King Charles III bestowed the honorary title ‘Royal’ on the Port of Barrow, where the vessels are being built, to acknowledge 150 years of shipbuilding in the town. Senior political, military and shipbuilding figures, plus some of the thousands of people involved in the Dreadnought programme, gathered at the Devonshire Dock Hall at BAE Systems’ submarine construction and assembly facility for a short ceremony.

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key said: “This keel laying ceremony is considered the ‘birth’ of a vessel and I congratulate all those involved across the Alliance for reaching this important milestone in the life of HMS Dreadnought and look forward to bringing this exciting and highly capable submarine into service. Whilst the Vanguard Class of submarines continues to deliver our Continuous At-Sea Deterrent today, the Royal Navy is greatly looking forward to operating highly sophisticated and advanced Dreadnought Class submarines.”

Keel laying is often honoured with a symbolic ceremony, with huge sections of HMS Dreadnought already being completed. Displacing more than 17,000 tonnes, the length of 14 buses and with a crew of around 130, she will be the most-advanced boats of their kind in the Royal Navy. She will be the first submarine to have day and night “adaptive lighting” on board.

Roughly 30,000 people are involved in the shipbuilding programme, from the design phase to construction. HMS Dreadnought, Valiant, Warspite, and King George VI, will be built in 16 units - grouped into three “mega units” - before being moved to the Devonshire Dock Hall for assembly.

A computer generated graphic of HMS Dreadnought, a new nuclear submarine being built for the Royal Navy. | Royal Navy

Dreadnought is due to begin her deterrent patrols next decade, with the existing capabilities being phased out. Work is also being carried out to complete HMS Agamemnon, the sixth Astute-class submarine.

When will the new nuclear submarines enter the fleet?

Minister for defence procurement Maria Eagle revealed when the vessels will enter the fleet while responding to a parliamentary written question.

She said: “The programme remains on track to manufacture four Dreadnought Class submarines within the original cost estimate of £41bn, consisting of £31bn and a contingency of £10bn. The First of Class, HMS Dreadnought, will enter service in the early 2030s.”