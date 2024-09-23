Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shocked musicians have rallied around a colleague who was given a devastating diagnosis at just 26 years old.

Members of the Royal Marines Band Service (RMBS) based at HMS Collingwood have been raising money for their comrade Musician Sophie Ward. Talented at playing the flute and saxophone, Musn Ward was been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in January. The HMS Collingwood Corps of Drums started 26 hour march this morning as part of the 26forSoph campaign, supporting her and husband Rich - also an RMBS colleague.

Speaking about Sophie’s diagnosis, Lance Corporal Catherine Edington told The News: “It was a really big shock. She’s so young. I joined the RMBS with Sophie in 2020, so she’s a close friend. It’s really shocking to receive that diagnosis at such a young age, and it has completely changed her and her family's life.” Musn Ward has needed respite and home nursing care from Dorothy House Hospice Care, with The Royal Marines Charity (RMA) also providing financial and personal support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Royal Marines Band Service (RMBS) have been marching round HMS Collingwood to raise money for Sophie Ward, a musician diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. | Keith Woodland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Royal Marines Band Service (RMBS) have been marching round HMS Collingwood to raise money for Sophie Ward, a musician diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. | Keith Woodland

As part of the charity campaign, personnel have been set themselves challenges such as walking around 26 lochs in Scotland and running 10km every day for 26 days. Colleagues away from HMS Collingwood have also got involved, with the Scotland Band walking 26km from Edinburgh Castle to HMS Caledonia.

LCpl Edington, who has been co-ordinating the activities for the campaign, said the response has been “absolutely amazing”. She is aiming to climb 26 mountains, primarily in the Lake District, and has ascended 21 so far. “People close to her from her troop naturally wanted to do something to help, but there’s also people from across the band service, complete strangers, and other people in her life have got on board with this,” she added. “They value what it is to be a member of the Royal Marines, and they can put themselves in her shoes and imagine how this would affect them.”

Musician Sophie Ward, 26, member of the Royal Marines Band Service, has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. The Collingwood band have rallied around her, by launching a charity campaign. | Royal Marines Band Service (RMBS)

Catherine Edington, Lance Corporal in the Royal Marines Band Service at HMS Collingwood. She is a close friend of Sophie Ward and her husband Rich. | Keith Woodland

The 26-year-old said she is in regular contact with the family, who say they are proud of the those involved. “They’ve absolutely loved watching the challenges,” she said. “We’ve been raising money for them, but also keeping them entertained at this difficult time. It’s bringing them some morale I think.”

Trying to keep her composure, she added: “Those of us that joined up and worked alongside her can relate to starting out the career. She has only been doing this for four years. Having an amazing career ahead of you and all the exciting things that poses, and that has been taken away from her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Collingwood’s nine strong Corps of Drums will be completing laps around the base in teams of two or three while playing drum solos. Sgt Bugler Mike Kortbeck, the IC of the Corps of Drums. came up with the idea, with Buglers Adam Saunders, 22, and Ollie Poole, 23, among the personnel completing the laps. Sophie joined the RMBS alongside them.

From L: Bugler Ollie Poole, 23, and Bugler Adam Saunders, 22. They took part in the 26 hour march around HMS Collingwood, as part of the 26forSoph campaign. | Keith Woodland

“It was harder than I thought it was going to be,” Bug Poole said. “Morale is quite high though and everyone is looking forward to it and quite positive about it. Sophie and Rich are a lovely couple, she’s a very bubbly person and have always been really easy to get on with.” Bug Saunders added: “We’re hoping that the rain holds off. We know it’s worth it for the campaign and we’re not doing it for the sake of it.

“Sophie came to HMS Collingwood with us on our first draft, and we’ve followed each other in our careers so far. The news was devastating to us personally, so it was nice to do something for her and Rich. It’s been nice to see all sorts of people getting involved, coming together to support Sophie and her family. All the laps will be worthwhile.”

The campaign has raised £49,377 at the time of writing. Donations can be made via the campaign’s JustGiving page, with money also being given to the Motor Neurone Disease Association. Bug Poole said: “It's surprising how quickly the money has been raised, as it has only been going on for three months. It’s amazing how people have come together to support them and raise the money for these incredible charities.”