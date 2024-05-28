Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Portsmouth-based warship is back on deployment to protect vital trade routes in the Red Sea.

HMS Duncan sailed from HMNB Portsmouth yesterday afternoon and will relieve HMS Diamond. Crowds of loved ones gathered at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth to watch the Type 45 destroyer leave the city.

The 200 men and women aboard have worked tirelessly ahead of the operation to prepare themselves and the vessel. They will be tasked with protecting shipping lanes and merchant vessels travelling near Yemen, around the Gulf of Aden and elsewhere.

HMS Duncan has been deployed to the Red Sea to protect vital trade routes and merchant ships from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. Pictured is the Type 45 destroyer Heading out of HMNB Portsmouth on May 27.

Families gathered along the walls of Old Portsmouth to wave off their loved ones as HMS Duncan sailed from HMNB Portsmouth on deployment on May 27. Picture: Royal Navy

Commanding Officer, Commander Dan Lee, said: “I am immensely proud of the work the ship’s company have done to ready HMS Duncan for this important deployment. HMS Duncan will be ready to deliver on operations around the clock as we join efforts to protect trade routes from Houthi attacks, continuing the excellent work of HMS Diamond and HMS Richmond in the region.

HMS Duncan has been deployed to the Red Sea in relief of HMS Diamond, who had been stationed there on separate occasions since Christmas. Picture: Royal Navy.

“It is a privilege to serve on the Royal Navy’s ‘last and best’ Type 45 destroyer and I have every confidence that the ship and our people will succeed on operations and support stability where tasked.” The vessel is a like-for-like replacement for HMS Diamond, armed with similar weaponry and radar systems. She had been deployed in the area since Christmas and has shot down nine drones operated by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels - using one of her Sea Viper missiles.

HMS Duncan previously spent spent five months leading NATO’s premier task group in the Mediterranean Sea last year. HMS Duncan was the head of several allied task forces, before handing over command to the Italian navy. The destroyer has been prepared for 22 weeks, and will be deployed with 60 new crew members.