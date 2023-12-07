Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HMS Duncan was in charge of Nato’s premier task group in the Mediterranean sea for more than five months. Command of Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) has been passed onto the Italian navy. Nato said The Type 45 destroyer and her task group – led by the Royal Navy’s Commodore Paul Stroude – maintained “ceaseless vigilance, presence and readiness to reassure regional allies, deter adversaries and, if necessary, defend NATO territorial integrity”.

Cdre Stroude said: “Commanding this multinational task group has been the most extraordinary privilege and experience. Every ship and every nation that I have had the pleasure to work with has contributed its own individual skills and capabilities. Yet it is remarkable how through being united by a common purpose and a common set of values, and with a common set of operating procedures and equipment, these ships could come together and work seamlessly such that the whole was greater than the sum of its parts.

Chief of Staff MARCOM Rear Admiral Delgado RN making a speech during the SNMG2 handover ceremony. Portsmouth-based type 45 destroyer, HMS Duncan - lead by Commodore Paul Stroude - has been in charge of the Nato Mediterranean task group since June.

"This is the true strength of the NATO alliance. Our success from start to finish was also underpinned by the power of friendships, and the incredible support that was altruistically provided to the task group by the network of NATO Mediterranean nations. This was extremely humbling.” Cdre Stroude and his crew took command in June from the USA. A total of 19 different ships contributed directly to the task group from nine different Nato nations including Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

Dozens more allied ships, submarines and aircraft worked with the task group. Stroude’s multinational staff was drawn from seven contributing nations: Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Romania, Spain, Turkey, and the UK. Exercises carried out included traversing a simulated minefield and eliminating dummy explosives spread out in a chokepoint.