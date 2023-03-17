The Type 23 frigate arrived back to her home port at about 8.30am on Friday, March 17 having visited her affiliated hometown of Montrose in Scotland for the final time earlier this week where she was met by thousands of visitors who were given a tour of the vessel.

Among the people greeting the ship from the seawall in Old Portsmouth was Rich Harris, husband of HMS Montrose’ captain lieutenant commander Claire Thompson.

HMS Montrose arriving in Portsmouth on Friday, March 17.

Rich said: ‘It’s quite emotional. I served onboard Montrose myself as a young lieutenant, so seeing it come back after 30 years of service in the Navy is a big thing. It’s achieved a lot.’

Lieutenant commander Thompson has been awarded with an OBE for her service aboard HMS Montrose having led a 200-strong team of sailors and Royal Marines for the past few years to fight drug smugglers and terrorists.

Helen Ayres, wife of executive officer lieutenant commander Oli Ayers was also present with their two sons Joe Ayres and Ben Ayres to witness the vessel’s arrival.

Helen added: ‘They’ve worked very hard for the last couple of years and they’ve achieved so much on their last operation. Particularly for the children as well, we’ve been coming down here since they were babies so it's very important for families to see. And it's nice to have him home.’

Rich Harris (second from left) watched the ship - captained by his wife lieutenant commander Claire Thompson - arrive in Portsmouth. Helen Ayres (far right), joined by her sons Joe and Ben, was there to support her husband lieutenant commander Oli Ayers who was also onboard the HMS Montrose as its executive officer.

HMS Montrose will be decommissioned next month as part of the MoD’s Integrated Review. The frigate has spent the bulk of her time deployed in the Arabian Gulf region, with more than three-and-a-half years conducting patrols to safeguard merchant shipping, tackling criminal and terrorist activity, including arms and drugs smuggling, and working with allies as part of the international security effort.

She was launched on July 31, 1992, and commissioned into service in June 1994. On January 5 2022 the frigate passed the 1,000-day milestone of days at sea. The ship, which has a total displacement of 4,950 tonnes, has travelled more than 400,000 miles in her lifetime.

HMS Montrose arriving in Portsmouth on Friday, March 17.

Commander Claire Thompson. Picture: Crown Copyright

