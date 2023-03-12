HMS Collingwood in Fareham is planning to host an open day on July 1, giving locals a taste of life in the Royal Navy – while also promising fun for all the family.

This unique family event, which showcases the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) field gun competition, will also offer many fun-filled family attractions, with entertainment and displays designed to capture the imagination of everyone, whilst giving an insight into HMS Collingwood, defence training, the Royal Navy and other armed and public forces.

Picture: Keith Woodland / Royal Navy

There will be interactive zones for hands-on activities and parts of the establishment will be open to visitors, allowing them to see the Royal Navy’s training equipment and experience some training first hand, including navigating a ship into harbour in a warship bridge simulator.

Gates will open at 9am, and a free bus service will run throughout the day from Fareham and Gosport and back. Once the entrance fee is paid all entertainment and attractions are then free of charge, including the fairground rides.

Commanding officer of HMS Collingwood, Captain Tim Davey said: ‘I am looking forward to welcoming the public back to HMS Collingwood for our popular open day. It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase our establishment and support our local community.