Pilots operating fighter jets from a Royal Navy aircraft carrier have conducted a live bombing run in the North Sea.

Personnel operating F-35 fighter jets from HMS Prince of Wales dropped explosives onto a tiny island in the North Sea last week. Garvie Island – a rocky outcrop off Cape Wrath at the north-west tip of Scotland – was hit by four 500lb Paveway bombs. The Royal Navy released a video showing plumes of smoke billowing into the air after the terrain was hit with explosives.

An island in the North Sea was bombed by Royal Navy pilots operating from HMS Prince of Wales during Exercise Strike Warrior. | Royal Navy

Personnel from 809 Naval Air Squadron and RAF 207 Squadron carried out the bombing raid. UK Commando Force Special Observers, from 29 Commando Royal Artillery, fed live target information to the personnel - co-ordinating the work between ground forces and the fighters.

The exercise aimed to prove that Commandos operating deep behind enemy lines can call on F-35s to hit high value targets if necessary, to guide them through operations. This can result in faster decision making transmit clearer information operation commanders in HMS Prince of Wales’ operations rooms.

Exercise Strike Warrior is continuing ahead of HMS Prince of Wales' planned deployment to the Indo-Pacific region next year. | Royal Navy

F-35 fighter jets are being put through their paces during Exercise Strike Warrior. | Royal Navy

What else happened during the exercises?

Paveway bombs are laser-guided for use against well-protected targets. They can be controlled either from the aircraft itself or by ground-based observers, with Commando observers guiding them to their intended targets. The uninhabited granite outcrop of Garvie Island was used as a target as its indestructible.

It is also roughly the same length and width as a capital ship. Gunfire from ships which form the UK Carrier Strike Group rained down on the area during the bombing run. Portsmouth-based warships HMS Dauntless and HMS Iron Duke, as well as HMS Portland. Military drills are being carried out under Exercise Strike Warrior. HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group is being prepared for a major deployment to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region in 2025.