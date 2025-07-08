Vital repair work to fix a fighter jet which has been stranded at a civilian airport in India is underway.

Specialist teams have landed at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala to repair an F-35B aircraft which has been stuck there for over three weeks. The military plane was part of Operation Highmast, headed up by HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group, but was forced into an emergency landing at 9.30pm on June 14 due to monsoon weather conditions.

An F-35B fighter jet affiliated with HMS Prince of Wales which has been stranded in India has been moved to a hangar to be fixed. | Royal Navy

Personnel will now bring the jet into a hangar for fixing. A British High Commission/Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson said: “A UK engineering team has deployed to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to assess and repair the UK F-35B aircraft, which landed following an emergency diversion.

“The UK has accepted the offer of a space in the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility. In line with standard procedure, the aircraft has been moved following the arrival of UK engineers, who are carrying specialist equipment necessary for the movement and repair process. The UK remains very grateful for the continued support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams.”

A long process for HMS Prince of Wales jet

While grounded at the civilian airport, the F-35 developed an “engineering issue”. Speculation was rife about the ramifications for Britain and the armed forces.

Personnel originally inspected the fighter jet after landing in India from a Merlin helicopter, but they decided a British-based team was needed to repair it. No time forecasts have been given for when the aircraft will return to HMS Prince of Wales, if at all. Media outlets in India speculated that it was a hydraulics issue, but this was not confirmed by the MoD.

There is also the possibility that the UK could be charged for the time the aircraft has spent in Kerala. but the Indian government could cover the fee as it’s a military asset from an allied nation. Kerala Tourism poked fun at how long the plane has been stranded, creating a five-star review alongside the phrase “I don’t want to leave”.