It has been nearly two weeks since a fighter jet assigned to a huge Royal Navy deployment was grounded in India.

While grounded at the civilian airport, the F-35 developed an “engineering issue”, and it has been sat at the airport since. Speculation has been rife about the ramifications for Britain, the armed forces, and potential security concerns. Here is everything we know so far.

Pictured: F-35 Lightning jets in front of Stromboli Island Volcano, in the South of Italy, on May 4, 2025. | AS1 Amber Mayall RAF

What forced the F-35B jet to land in India?

The aircraft was returning to HMS Prince of Wales after routine tasking when it was forced to make an emergency landing. Adverse weather conditions caused by a monsoon forced pilots to divert the jet to Kerala as a safety precaution.

The Hindustan Times reported that personnel sought permission from airport authorities and landed safely at 9.30pm. The publication and others in India speculated that the military plane was short on fuel and had to divert as a result.

It’s is considered standard military practice for aircraft to carry sufficient fuel reserves to accommodate emergency diversions where necessary. The Indian Air Force issued a official statement on June 15. They confirmed an area was cleared for the F-35 to land, and they will provide all necessary support to return the aircraft.

“Engineering issue” and when will the jet be fixed?

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed that the aircraft “developed an engineering issue” while situated at the airport - stopping it from returning to HMS Prince of Wales. Engineers on the 65,000 tonne flagship assessed the F-35 after arriving on a Merlin helicopter.

They decided a British-based engineering team was needed to fix it. No time forecasts have been given for when it will be repaired, or when it will be available for deployment. Indian news outlets described the fault as a hydraulics issue, but this was not confirmed by the MoD.

Will the UK have to pay for the Jet being at the airport?

Indian news outlet Republic World reported that Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is planning to bill the UK for the time the F-35 has spent there. The aircraft is currently parked in Bay 4, a spot reserved for VIPs. Military personnel are guarding the jet.

Parking fees are usually charged based on the weight of the plane. Any prospective cost has yet to be determined. The Indian government could cover the fee, as it’s a military aircraft from an allied nation.

The UK being charged is a distinct possibility. Charges have been made for military helicopters refuelling at civilian airports in the past.

Reports of security concerns

Indian media reported the UK declined to move the F-35 to the airport’s hangar due to security concerns. The News understands this is untrue, with the aircraft remaining in Bay 4 to avoid disrupting other planes and airport activities.

The MoD confirmed the F-35 will be moved to a space in the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility hangar once specialist equipment and UK engineering teams arrive. It’s hoped the jet will then return to HMS Prince of Wales.

A spokesperson said: “We are working to repair the UK F-35B at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as quickly as possible. We thank the Indian Authorities for their continued support”