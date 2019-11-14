HMS Prince of Wales is expected to make its historic arrival into Portsmouth in the next couple of days.

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier is currently pitched off the coast of the Isle of Wight having spent the night sailing through the Channel.

HMS Prince of Wales. Picture: Alex Ceolin

Sources have told The News that HMS Prince of Wales is expected to arrive in the city potentially tomorrow or Saturday, but the Royal Navy has not confirmed any timings.

But new information on a flight planning website may give us a clearer indication of when she may sail into the harbour.

According to notaminfo.com, which gives a list of Notams – notices to airmen of potential hazards along a flight route – a no-fly zone around Portsmouth has been temporarily put in place on Saturday between 11.35am and 3.05pm.

The restriction is in place under Article 239 of the Air Navigation Order 2016, which allows the government to prohibit flying in a certain area.

Usually the order is put in place if there is a large event happening in that area, if an aircraft race or flying display is planned, or if it is in the interests of national defence.

The order includes drones as well as planes.

The notice says: ‘Restricted areas (temporary) for first arrival of HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier at Portsmouth, Hampshire. Restriction of flying regulations made under Article 239 of Air Navigation Order 2016.’

This means that the carrier – the sister ship of HMS Queen Elizabeth – could berth in Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday afternoon, though insiders on the base and ship have told The News the aircraft carrier was initially expected to arrive sometime after midday tomorrow.

The navy could choose to postpone her arrival though if weather conditions are not safe enough for her to enter the port.

Prince of Wales is due to be commissioned into the navy at some point next month.