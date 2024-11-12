A Royal Navy aircraft carrier left the city this morning to prepare for a future deployment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Prince of Wales sailed past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at roughly 9am (November 12). A small crowd had gathered to watch her depart and see their loved ones aboard ship.

Video footage from the scene shows personnel waving at well-wishers as the £3.2bn warship heads out to sea. Other members of the ship’s company were tending to the helicopters on the flight deck.

HMS Prince of Wales leaving Portsmouth for sea trials in preparation for her deployment to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region next year. | The News

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next year, HMS Prince of Wales will be taking charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group on a deployment to Japan and the Indo-Pacific region. Previous trials were held during Exercise Strike Warrior in the North Sea, where the personnel and their aircraft were pushed to their limits. This included aircraft flying sorties - attacking from defensive positions - bombing tests, replenishment at sea exercises with Royal Fleet Auxiliary vessels and other drills.

A Royal Navy spokesperson said the carrier is undertaking similar workup exercises ahead of her deployment. They said: “As part of the ongoing preparation for the Carrier Strike Group deployment in 2025, HMS Prince of Wales is leaving Portsmouth for a period of trials, ammunitioning and defence engagement.”

HMS Prince of Wales was due to leave HMNB Portsmouth yesterday evening, but was delayed. One source told The News that the departure was halted due to sea water cooling the engines. Independent naval analysis website Navy Lookout also reported there was a “minor defect” aboard ship. The Royal Navy did not elaborate when approached for comment. They previously said all warship departures are dependent on conditions.

Last month, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, announced that as part of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Indo-Pacific in 2025, HMS Prince of Wales will visit Singapore in a bid to strengthen defence ties.