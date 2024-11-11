HMS Prince of Wales was due to leave the city today but her departure has been delayed.

The carrier was supposed to be leaving Portsmouth this evening (November 11) at roughly 7:30pm. The £3.2b warship was due to leave the Prince’s Royal Jetty and proceed to the NAB Tower from the Outer Spit Buoy at 8:20pm.

It has now been confirmed that her departure has been delayed until tomorrow morning (November 12).

Pictured: HMS Prince of Wales (foreground) and USS Harry.Truman (Background). HMS Prince of Wales will visit Singapore during her Indo-Pacific deployment in 2025. | Royal Navy

She is now due to leave the Prince’s Royal Jetty at 8:25am where she will proceed from the Outer Spit Buoy to the NAB Tower at approximately 9:20am. She will have a Pilot and Tug escort for her departure.

HMS Prince of Wales returned to the city on October 30 after previously being deployed to take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) during Exercise Strike Warrior in the North Sea.