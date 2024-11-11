Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales departure delayed - when will she leave Portsmouth?

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 18:48 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

HMS Prince of Wales was due to leave the city today but her departure has been delayed.

The carrier was supposed to be leaving Portsmouth this evening (November 11) at roughly 7:30pm. The £3.2b warship was due to leave the Prince’s Royal Jetty and proceed to the NAB Tower from the Outer Spit Buoy at 8:20pm.

It has now been confirmed that her departure has been delayed until tomorrow morning (November 12).

Pictured: HMS Prince of Wales (foreground) and USS Harry.Truman (Background). HMS Prince of Wales will visit Singapore during her Indo-Pacific deployment in 2025.Pictured: HMS Prince of Wales (foreground) and USS Harry.Truman (Background). HMS Prince of Wales will visit Singapore during her Indo-Pacific deployment in 2025.
Pictured: HMS Prince of Wales (foreground) and USS Harry.Truman (Background). HMS Prince of Wales will visit Singapore during her Indo-Pacific deployment in 2025. | Royal Navy

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is now due to leave the Prince’s Royal Jetty at 8:25am where she will proceed from the Outer Spit Buoy to the NAB Tower at approximately 9:20am. She will have a Pilot and Tug escort for her departure.

HMS Prince of Wales returned to the city on October 30 after previously being deployed to take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) during Exercise Strike Warrior in the North Sea.

During her deployment, she worked alongside American personnel on USS Harry S Truman, as well as Royal Navy ships HMS Dauntless, HMS Iron Duke and others.

For more information about HMS Prince of Wales, click here.

Related topics:Royal NavyHampshirePortsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice