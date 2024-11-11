Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales departure delayed - when will she leave Portsmouth?
The carrier was supposed to be leaving Portsmouth this evening (November 11) at roughly 7:30pm. The £3.2b warship was due to leave the Prince’s Royal Jetty and proceed to the NAB Tower from the Outer Spit Buoy at 8:20pm.
It has now been confirmed that her departure has been delayed until tomorrow morning (November 12).
She is now due to leave the Prince’s Royal Jetty at 8:25am where she will proceed from the Outer Spit Buoy to the NAB Tower at approximately 9:20am. She will have a Pilot and Tug escort for her departure.
HMS Prince of Wales returned to the city on October 30 after previously being deployed to take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) during Exercise Strike Warrior in the North Sea.
During her deployment, she worked alongside American personnel on USS Harry S Truman, as well as Royal Navy ships HMS Dauntless, HMS Iron Duke and others.
