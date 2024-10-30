Jubilant crowds welcomed a Royal Navy aircraft carrier back home from a major exercise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Prince of Wales made her triumphant return to HMNB Portsmouth this morning (October 30), with residents and visitors gathering to greet her. The 65,000 tonne carrier - with a pilot and tug escort - travelled past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at roughly 10.50am.

People lined up along the Hot Walls to see the warship and the personnel on board. Alexander Hall travelled from London to see his partner Sub Lieutenant Callum Buchanan. The 28-year-old previously toured the carrier on a family day, but this was his first time seeing her sail back to Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Prince of Wales returning home to Portsmouth from the North Sea, where she took charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group on Exercise Strike Warrior. | The News

He told The News: “It’s wonderful to have Callum back. It’s always hard when he goes away, but exciting to support him when he goes off on an adventure, especially on an important exercise. He’s deployed with the RAF looking after the F-35 fighter jets. This was his first time at sea on the carrier with his squadron, so it was a big day and an opportunity for our forces and Nato friends to show our capabilities.”

Mr Hall said Callum has been craving Pizza Express during his time away in a new environment, so then and his parents will spend the evening there. “It’s a much bigger ship than what he trained on, but he found everyone on board fantastic,” he added.

“It’s a really impressive ship and absolutely huge. It’s impressive to see the forefront of naval technology and the best the British military has to offer. A lot of our friends will be on the Japan deployment, so I imagine they’re a bit nervous but excited at the same time.”

His return home is extra special considering that it was on his birthday. Mum Linda, who previously lived in Portsmouth, baked him a birthday cake. She said: “I can’t wait to see him. I want to give him a big hug. I’ve made his favourite Guinness cake. We’ll go out for dinner this evening and have some family catch-up time together. It will be lovely. We’re very proud of him for serving in the Royal Navy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sub Lieutenant Callum Buchanan's family and partner waiting for his return from HMS Prince of Wales. From left: John and Linda Buchanan, with Alexander Hall. | The News

The Weil family waiting for Commander Victoria Percival to return home. From left: Elliot, aged three, Benjamin, aged six, Jess, aged 11, and Daniel, aged 43. | The News

Ms Buchanan said Callum’s journey through the force wasn’t easy due to him joining in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic - paperwork delaying his start and catching the disease putting his training on hold. Since then though, Callum has thoroughly enjoyed his time in the force. “He found the first few months hard polishing shoes and ironing everyday, but I think he’s used to it now,” Ms Buchanan added.

Daniel Weil, 43 - who previously lived in Portsmouth - waited for his partner Commander Victoria Percival, with their three children Jess, 11, Benjamin, six, and Elliot, three, excited to have her back. Mr Weil said: “I’m very much looking forward to seeing her. This is the longest she’s been away with three kids. It’s going to be really nice to have her home, albeit briefly.”

Mr Weil said the family are going to have some quality time together, with Benjamin adding that they’ll be eating cake as a treat. He added: “We’re hugely proud of her. It’s a challenging lifestyle, so to achieve that, be a brilliant mum, and a chief engineer on an aircraft carrier is amazing, it’s amazing what she’s achieved.”

The £3.2bn warship has been in charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group during Exercise Strike Warrior in the North Sea. Operating alongside HMS Dauntless, HMS Iron Duke and other vessels and aircraft, the conglomerate carried out a range of intense drills and warfare scenarios over a two week period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included personnel undertaking fire and rescue training so they can react quickly in emergency situations, as well as firing and armament exercises. Pilots operating F-35 fighter jets carried out 71 sorties, aerial manoeuvres from a defensive to an offensive position.

Four Paveway bombs were dropped on a Garvie Island – a rocky outcrop off Cape Wrath at the north-west tip of Scotland. Personnel from 809 Naval Air Squadron and RAF 207 Squadron carried out the bombing raid, with HMS Dauntless and other vessels providing supportive gunfire.

Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships carried out replenishment at sea drills with HMS Prince of Wales and other ships. The exercise culminated in workouts with the US Navy’s aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman. All this work was in preparation for the UKCSG to deploy to the Indo-Pacific region and Japan next year.