HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier leaves the Naval Base in Portsmouth, Hampshire. Picture date: Sunday June 6, 2021.

The aircraft carrier was seen leaving at 10.15am, and the Queen's Harbour Master confirmed that she is now out of the harbour.

This QE-class carrier was due to sail from Portsmouth Naval Base on Friday evening, but this departure was put on ice by the Royal Navy.

The News reported yesterday that the MoD refused to comment on why the carrier’s departure was postponed.

HMS Prince of Wales has not appeared on Sunday’s shipping movements.

