HMS Prince of Wales: Royal Navy aircraft carrier departs Portsmouth
THE HMS Prince of Wales departed Portsmouth this morning.
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 11:33 am
Updated
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 2:18 pm
The aircraft carrier was seen leaving at 10.15am, and the Queen's Harbour Master confirmed that she is now out of the harbour.
This QE-class carrier was due to sail from Portsmouth Naval Base on Friday evening, but this departure was put on ice by the Royal Navy.
The News reported yesterday that the MoD refused to comment on why the carrier’s departure was postponed.
HMS Prince of Wales has not appeared on Sunday’s shipping movements.