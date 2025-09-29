Major change for HMS Prince of Wales deployment as Carrier Air Wing Commander hands over role to successor
Captain Colin McGannity, who was in charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group’s (UKCSG) Carrier Air Wing, has passed on his role to Captain Edward Phillips. Led by HMS Prince of Wales, the UKCSG is continuing Operation Highmast after sailing through the South China Sea and leaving Singapore.
The change was announced on social media. “After over one and a half years leading the CSG Carrier Air Wing, Captain Colin McGannity has successfully handed over command to Captain Edward Phillips,” a statement said. “Blue skies and safe landings to Capt Colin, and a big welcome to Capt Ed.”
Cpt McGannity had been the Carrier Air Wing Commander since January 2024. He previously served in the deputy role while working alongside Commodore James Blackmore - current Commanding Officer of HMS Prince of Wales - during the 2021 UKCSG deployment.
Over 4,500 British and international personnel are deployed on Operation Highmast, with RAF and naval aviators being a large and important contingent. F-35 fighter jets have carried out various night flying operations and other aerial drills. Merlin and Wildcat helicopters have also conducted various exercises.
Ahead of HMS Prince of Wales’ deployment from HMNB Portsmouth in April this year, Cpt McGannity praised the capabilities and 750 personnel he had at his disposal. He said leading the team on Operational Highmast was a “huge privilege” and the pinnacle of his career.
“The aircraft in the 27 years I’ve been doing this are much improved,” he added. “The Merlin Mk2 is light years ahead of the Seaking it replaced. We’ve got Wildcat that have added missiles to its inventory to protect the strike group from surface vessels and air threats. The jets are absolutely incredible, with eye-watering amounts of power.”