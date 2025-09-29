One of the key figures of the Royal Navy’s huge Indo-Pacific deployment was handed his position over to a successor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captain Colin McGannity, who was in charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group’s (UKCSG) Carrier Air Wing, has passed on his role to Captain Edward Phillips. Led by HMS Prince of Wales, the UKCSG is continuing Operation Highmast after sailing through the South China Sea and leaving Singapore.

The change was announced on social media. “After over one and a half years leading the CSG Carrier Air Wing, Captain Colin McGannity has successfully handed over command to Captain Edward Phillips,” a statement said. “Blue skies and safe landings to Capt Colin, and a big welcome to Capt Ed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Colin McGannity has handed over Command of the UKCSG Carrier Air Wing to Captain Edward Phillips. This comes as HMS Prince of Wales continues her deployment in the Indo-Pacific. | MoD Crown Copyright

Cpt McGannity had been the Carrier Air Wing Commander since January 2024. He previously served in the deputy role while working alongside Commodore James Blackmore - current Commanding Officer of HMS Prince of Wales - during the 2021 UKCSG deployment.

From left, Captain Will Blackett RN, Commanding Officer of HMS Prince of Wales; Commodore James Blackmore RN, Commander Carrier Strike Group; and Captain Colin McGannity RN, Commander Air Group. | Chris Moorhouse (160425-29)

Over 4,500 British and international personnel are deployed on Operation Highmast, with RAF and naval aviators being a large and important contingent. F-35 fighter jets have carried out various night flying operations and other aerial drills. Merlin and Wildcat helicopters have also conducted various exercises.

Ahead of HMS Prince of Wales’ deployment from HMNB Portsmouth in April this year, Cpt McGannity praised the capabilities and 750 personnel he had at his disposal. He said leading the team on Operational Highmast was a “huge privilege” and the pinnacle of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The aircraft in the 27 years I’ve been doing this are much improved,” he added. “The Merlin Mk2 is light years ahead of the Seaking it replaced. We’ve got Wildcat that have added missiles to its inventory to protect the strike group from surface vessels and air threats. The jets are absolutely incredible, with eye-watering amounts of power.”