Strong relationships between the UK and Philippines are set to be emboldened with increase Royal Navy activity.

HMS Richmond, part of the UK Carrier Strike Group headed by HMS Prince of Wales, has visited Manila on a diplomatic excursion. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said joint UK-Philippine naval activity is “set to increase”, with Labour defence peer Lord Vernon Coaker speaking with delegates.

The Royal Navy will increase its activity alongside The Philippines in light of HMS Prince of Wales' UK Carrier Strike Group deployment. Pictured: Defence peer Lord Vernon Coaker visiting capital Manila. | MoD Crown Copyright

“The UK’s relationship with the Philippines is strong and continues to flourish,” the member of the House of Lords added. “Together we can help shape a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The deployment of the UK Carrier Strike Group to the Indo-Pacific reflects the importance of the region to UK security and prosperity.

“It has been a privilege to see cutting-edge defence innovation from both the UK and the Philippines. Together, we will enhance our defence cooperation, boost jobs and trade, and make defence an engine for growth in the UK.”

Lord Coaker presented a letter of approval from defence secretary, John Healey to begin discussion over a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA). This would lead to larger scale defence activity between both nations, including a programme for more military exercises.

The Labour peer also promoted cutting-edge British innovation during an industry day aboard HMS Richmond, showcasing potential exports. Operation Highmast, involving around 4,000 Royal Navy and armed forces personnel, is continuing at pace: More drills and engagements are planned.

Lord Vernon Coaker in Manila, Phillppines, with the UK Carrier Strike Group operating in the Indo Pacific. | MoD Crown Copyright

Royal Navy forces are set to join Exercise Sama Sama for the fourth time later this year, where a range of maritime engagements - including shore and sea phases - will take place. The US Navy has been one of the major international figures in the operation.

Speaking about 2024 drills, US Head of Delegation Rear Admiral Todd Cimicata, Commander Logistics Western Pacific and Task Force 73, said: “This exercise has evolved significantly since its inception. What began as a bilateral event between the United States and the Philippines has grown into a multilateral and multiplatform operation, bringing together like-minded partners from across the Indo-Pacific.

“This development highlights the strength of our alliances and our shared commitment to peace, security, and cooperation in the maritime domain and it’s never been more important.”