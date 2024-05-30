The 65,000 tonne warship has been in HMNB Portsmouth following a deployment on Exercise Steadfast Defender – Nato’s largest exercise since The Cold War. She joined Nato allies in the North Sea to carry out various operations, replacing her sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Further operations were undertaken on Exercise Joint Warrior, with a UK Carrier Strike Group sailing in formation. Beforehand – in between various visits back home to Portsmouth – her crew were carrying out exercises with American forces at the end of 2023.

While HMS Prince of Wales sits in her home port, we look back at some of her most recent adventures.

