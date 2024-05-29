Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the Royal Navy’s most powerful warships remains in Scotland following a propeller shaft misalignment fault.

HMS Queen Elizabeth left Portsmouth on March 5 as she headed for the Rosyth drydock, Fife, to carry out repairs. The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier sailed under the Forth Bridge weeks later, after stopping off at Glen Mallan to unload munitions.

Her crew were originally preparing to take part in Exercise Steadfast Defender - Nato’s largest operation since The Cold War. A faulty coupling, on the starboard propeller shaft, threw a spanner in the works to those plans, stopping her from going to the North Sea and working alongside allied warships and other units, as well as Exercise Joint Warrior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Queen Elizabeth has returned to the dockyard in Rosyth, Fife, Scotland, for repairs. She left Portsmouth in March after a fault was found to her starboard propeller shaft coupling in February. (Pic: Mark Berry)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was identified during pre-sailing checks. Her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, took her place. The malfunction brought ire from some politicians and former top brass at the time. Lord Alan West of Spithead, a former First Sea Lord, made claims in parliament on February 12 after HMS Queen Elizabeth’s fault and HMS Prince of Wales’ deployment delay.

He said: “I am very concerned about the initial problem the Prince of Wales had almost two years ago with the shaft misalignment. Can the minister say how are we going to get some payment from the people who built the ship? To have accepted it with a shaft that was misaligned was bad and it was badly built and somehow we should be able to get money back from the builders rather than the UK public paying for that damage.”

Defence minister the Earl of Minto responded: “My understanding is that is the case. Clearly these matters are looked at very seriously throughout these exercises and obviously one hopes that the reliability of these extremely complicated pieces of equipment improves.”

A Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesman previously said the HMS Queen Elizabeth fault was “separate and not linked” to the defect on its sister ship. He added: “The issue identified is with the ship’s shaft couplings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad