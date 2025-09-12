Personnel from HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) made the most of exploring Japan and South Korea. Climbing Mount Fuji - 12,388ft - was a highlight for many.

While alongside in Tokyo and Busan, members of the DRU provided activities that not only gave sailors a once-in-lifetime experience but also ensured they meet the physical fitness, robustness and resilience required for frontline operations.

Captain Will Blackett, Commanding Officer of HMS Prince of Wales, said: “What a fantastic experience our sailors have had climbing Mount Fuji. It really was in the very best spirits of Adventurous Training… extremely challenging and rewarding. I can’t thank the DRU staff enough for their support to the Carrier Strike Group, not only with HMS Prince of Wales, but the other task group units including HMS Dauntless. Truly a day to remember and brilliant to pay our respects to Japan by summiting this revered mountain.”

Lieutenant Commander Chris Page, executive officer of HMS Dauntless, added: “The AT programme has been varied and some activities repeated numerous times enough to allow all members of the Dauntless to have a go. The fact it has not cost them out of their own pocket, has allowed them to save money for family commitments in Japan or allowed access to those less flush with cash. The level of each event has been such that it has been accessible to all, and dare I say it, you have got people wanting to get involved in clubs etc when they get home.”

Teams organised a host of days out for the sailors of HMS Prince of Wales, HMS Dauntless and HMS Richmond, the latter of which was in South Korea. The package saw five treks to the summit of Mount Fuji, with 30 sailors taking part on each trip, as well as mountain biking in the foothills of Mount Fuji at Fujimi Panorama MTB Park, indoor rock climbing, martial arts Kendo, paddleboarding and kayaking, and sailing that was hosted by the Hayama Marina Yacht Club.

Two trainers went to Busan to get HMS Richmond’s ship’s company involved in water activities, indoor climbing and hill walking. Here are various pictures from the fitness training.

1 . HMS Prince of Wales Sailors enjoy Japan Many HMS Prince of Wales took on the gruelling challenge of climbing Mount Fuji while ashore. | Royal Navy Photo Sales

2 . HMS Prince of Wales Sailors enjoy Japan Many HMS Prince of Wales took on the gruelling challenge of climbing Mount Fuji while ashore. | Royal Navy Photo Sales

3 . HMS Prince of Wales Sailors enjoy Japan Sailors had the chance to climb Mount Fuji, mountain bike, paddleboard and try martial arts during recent port stops in Japan and South Korea. | Royal Navy Photo Sales