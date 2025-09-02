Royal Navy warships bade farewell to Japan and South Korea after historic visits that deepened bonds and underscored the UK’s commitment to security in the Indo-Pacific.

People lined bridges and viewpoints wave off Britain’s flagship HMS Prince of Wales from Japan’s capital Tokyo after her five-day visit that included hosting public tours and an international summit on security and defence, the Pacific Future Forum – which was attended by head of the Royal Navy, First Sea Lord, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, and Defence Secretary John Healey.

Meanwhile HMS Dauntless and Norwegian frigate HNoMS Roald Amundsen stopped in Yokosuka in Japan where they were also given a warm welcome, while HMS Richmond and RFA Tidespring were in South Korea’s second city Busan.

HMS Prince of Wales leaves Tokyo | Royal Navy/Crown

Captain Will Blackett, Commanding officer of HMS Prince of Wales, said: “Our visit to Japan will go down as an OP Highmast highlight for HMS Prince of Wales, and likely a career highlight for so many of our sailors.

“We’ve been incredibly welcomed, and we’ve explored the whole country. From deep sea fishing, to climbing Mount Fuji, travelling to visit shrines in Kyoto, to watching sumo wrestling in Tokyo.

“On top of that, our Defence Engagement programme has been intense… as the host platform for Pacific Future Forum, and in various tours and events, we had the opportunity to show off the ship to the Japanese people.

“The ship has received maintenance and stores, but most importantly the team are rested and ready to go for the next phase of the deployment.”

It comes as the UK Carrier Strike Group’s warships deployed on Operation Highmast – the name of the eight-month global mission – stopped for key engagement events that saw ministers and military leaders discuss the matters of the day.

The carrier now takes her place at the head of the UK Carrier Strike Group as the next phase of Operation Highmast begins – taking the multinational group of F-35B jets, helicopters and warships back towards the Suez Canal on its homeward voyage.

HMS Dauntless departed Japan at the same as HMS Prince Wales to re-join the task group after a deployed support period, with the ship’s company completing extensive maintenance work to ensure the vessel’s sustainability and operational capability for its return to the United Kingdom.

“This critical support period strengthened the ship’s readiness, showcasing the crew’s professionalism and dedication,” said Lieutenant Commander Robert Wheeler, HMS Dauntless’ Weapon Engineer Officer.

Following this intensive period, the ship’s company enjoyed a well-earned stand down, with many seizing the opportunity to explore Japan’s rich culture alongside families and loved ones.

Adventurous training activities, including climbing Mount Fuji, mountain biking, sailing, and other pursuits, fostered team spirit and personal growth.

“HMS Dauntless also played a pivotal role in defence engagement, hosting a reception and capability demonstration for senior local officials and conducting events that reinforced international partnerships and showcased the Royal Navy’s operational excellence,” added Lt Cdr Wheeler.