Glorious video footage has captured the moment the Royal Navy flagship arrived in Singapore.

HMS Prince of Wales was greeted by the Pacific nation yesterday (June 23) as she marks the next step of Operation Highmast. She is currently leading the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) on an eight-month deployment to the region - mixing a range of port visits and military exercises.

The stop coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the UK and Singapore. Royal Navy and RAF personnel travelled to southeast Asia via the Mediterranean and the Middle East. The goal is to reaffirm the UK’s commitment to the security of the Mediterranean and Indo-Pacific region, demonstrate collective resolve with Nato allies and showcase British trade and industry.

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales sails into Singapore on June 23. She is currently leading the UK Carrier Strike Group on the Indo-Pacific deployment called Operation Highmast. | UK MOD Crown copyright

Over the course of the deployment, upwards of 4,500 British military personnel will be involved, including nearly 600 RAF and 900 soldiers alongside 2,500 Royal Navy sailors and Royal Marines.

HMS Prince of Wales was joined by her escorting destroyer HMS Dauntless, alongside RFA Tidespring, Norwegian frigate HNoMS Roald Amundsen and New Zealand’s HMNZS Te Kaha. The latter frigate joined the strike group in the past fortnight.

Royal Navy frigate HMS Richmond and Spanish vessel SPS Méndez Núñez are enjoying the hospitality of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. Canadian frigate HMCS Ville de Québec, is visiting Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

Captain Will Blackett, HMS Prince of Wales’ Commanding Officer, said: “We have brilliant people in this ship, and they’ve been working really hard. Singapore is an incredible place to be and we have received the warmest welcome. We’re excited to show off the flagship.”

In each port, the ships will promote the Strike Group’s presence in the Indo-Pacific and the UK’s aims of supporting its allies. A series of activities, engagement and events will take place. This includes performances by the Royal Marines Band in high-profile locations in Singapore and Jakarta, to celebrate the best of British and its Armed Forces.

Further details of the deployment can be found here. Scroll up to the top of this article to watch the video of HMS Prince of Wales in Singapore.