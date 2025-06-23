Royal Navy: Ferocious HMS Prince of Wales arrives in Singapore with strike group - why are they there?
HMS Prince of Wales, leading the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG), sailed alongside Singapore today (June 23). She left Portsmouth on April 22 to take charge of Operation Highmast - a critical eight-month mission in the Indo-Pacific.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) issued a social media statement given the aircraft carrier’s recent arrival. They detailed the importance of the UKCSG’s visit and outlined their objectives.
“Selamat datang Singapore,” they said. “The UK Carrier Strike Group, led by HMS Prince of Wales, has arrived in Singapore to strengthen regional ties through joint training and engagement, showcasing Britain’s commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific.”
What will HMS Prince of Wales be doing in the Pacific?
Several Royal Navy and RAF assets have accompanied the UKCSG, alongside military capabilities from Canada, Norway and Spain. HMS Prince of Wales recently completed an exercise with the Indian Navy, and the New Zealand frigate HMNZS Te Kaha has joined the naval formation to take part in upcoming activities.
Singapore has been earmarked as one of the main port visits on Operation Highmast. Future diplomatic stops are planned for Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia.
These have been planned to strengthen British ties with allied nations and demonstrate military prowess to adversaries. Armed forces minister Luke Pollard previously said the UK is building influence and boosting trade opportunities by carrying out such visits.
UKCSG Commander, Commodore James Blackmore, said: “The deployment sends a powerful message that the UK and its allies are committed to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. It’s a privilege to lead our sailors, marines, soldiers and aircrew as we demonstrate warfighting capability.”
One of the main military drills to take place will be Exercise Talisman Sabre. It’s an Australian-led multinational exercise involving up to 19 nations, and will see HMS Prince of Wales and the carrier group reach full operational capability - pushing all intended units and personnel to their limits.
