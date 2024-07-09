Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales to be turned around in Portsmouth Harbour - when
The aircraft carrier will be turned round and re-berthed at the same jetty - facing in the opposite direction. The routine manoeuvre, using tugs, will take place at around 3pm.
The £3.2bn carrier made a triumphant return to her home port in March after leading a UK Carrier Strike Group on Nato’s Exercise Steadfast Defender. In what was the largest Nato operation since The Cold War, the warship was involved with different operations with allies off the coast of Norway.
Crowds of people gathered at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth to welcome HMS Prince of Wales home. Since then, the 65,000 tonne warship has been in the harbour during a maintenance period.
HMS Prince of Wales will be deployed to the Indo-Pacific in 2025 for military exercises. She will lead a UK Carrier Strike Group and link up with several UK allies including Japan and the USA.
