An influential figure in the American government is not pleased about the Royal Navy flagship being deployed to the Indo-Pacific, reports say.

USA politics outlet Politico reports that Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s top policy chief under president Donald Trump, blindsided British officials by saying that HMS Prince of Wales should not be in the Far East. The Portsmouth-based warship is currently heading up the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) on Operation Highmast.

The UK have a strong three-way alliance between Australia and USA under AUKUS, where the nations agreed a defence trade and submarine deal and other projects, but this appears to be coming under strain despite. Donald Trump has pushed to Nato members to boost defence spending as he looks to move towards an America first policy.

HMS Prince of Wales' deployment to the Indo-Pacific has reportedly been challenged by a major government figure in America. | UK MOD Crown copyright

Mr Colby is also keen to move the US’s military focus away from Europe and towards the Indo-Pacific. Politico reports that conversations between him and officials from Britain and Japan in recent months have resulted in awkward moments.

The publication said when the UK officials visited the Pentagon and spokes about the deployment of HMS Prince of Wales, Colby shot an unexpected broadside. A source familiar with Trump administration dynamics told Politico: “He basically asked them, ‘Is it too late to call it back?’ Because we don’t want you there.”

The British contingent were reportedly shocked. The source said: “He was basically saying, ‘You have no business being in the Indo-Pacific.’” America is currently reviewing the Aukus submarine pact, stating the security pact must fit its America First agenda.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said Colby is doing exactly what would be expected of his job, providing policy recommendations to defence secretary Pete Hesgeth.

Elbridge Colby, policy chief at the Pentagon under President Donald Trump, reportedly challenged the UK's decision to deploy HMS Prince of Wales to the Indo-Pacific. | Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

British politicians in the House of Commons and House of Lords have repeatedly stated the relationship between the UK and US remains strong. HMS Prince of Wales is currently gearing up for Exercise Talisman Sabre, a large multinational exercise involving forces from 19 countries.

Defending the move for the Royal Navy to remain focused on the Indo-Pacific, Lord Vernon Coaker previously said: “We, with our allies, simply have to guarantee the security of regions across the world, whether it be the North Sea, the Mediterranean or the Indo-Pacific.”

He added: “That is why it is important that we go to the Indo-Pacific and stand alongside the Americans. Let us be clear, we do not go there because only we want to – Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia want us to go there. All those countries ask us to go there because they recognise the importance of ensuring the global trade routes stay open – it is the trade and prosperity on which our nation, and the nations of the world, depend.”