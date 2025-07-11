Ex-Royal Navy boss responds to USA policy chief's claim that HMS Prince of Wales should go home from huge op
Former First Sea Lord, Admiral Lord West of Spithead, said the thoughts of Pentagon’s top policy chief have to be taken “with a pinch of salt”. Elbridge Colby, Under Secretary of Defence for Policy who reports to defence secretary Pete Hegseth and president Donald Trump, reportedly shocked British officials by asking for the Royal Navy flagship to leave the Indo Pacific.
HMS Prince of Wales left Portsmouth on April 22 to take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) on Operation Highmast - with a series of military operations and diplomatic port visits taking place.
As previously reported by Politico, Mr Colby blindsided British officials by stating that the Royal Navy flagship should not be in the Far East. A source familiar with Trump administration dynamics told the American publication: “He basically asked them, ‘Is it too late to call it back?’ Because we don’t want you there.”
They added: “He was basically saying, ‘You have no business being in the Indo-Pacific.’” British officials visiting the Pentagon were reportedly shocked by the claim. Mr Trump is looking to move the nation towards an America first policy, pushing Nato to invest more money into defence and rely less on the United States. Mr Colby is keen to move Americas focus towards the Indo Pacific.
In response to the reporting, Lord West told The News: “You have to take all these things with a pinch of salt. The bottom line is the Americans are very grateful that we provide an external carrier because they’re under huge pressure to provide carrier battle groups. We’re still on their side, and they're grateful to have a carrier available. I don’t think we need to pay attention to these sorts of comments.”
The Labour peer in the House of Lords, who served as the First Sea Lord between 2002 and 2006, said Operation Highmast has “gone down extremely well” with Australia, Japan, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, India and other nations. He added that these reported comments will have no impact on the Royal navy and RAF personnel on the deployment.
“They’re doing a fantastic job and it’s well recognised,” Lord West said. “As well as doing a good job, they’re having the occasional bit of fun as well, so they’ll be perfectly happy with both of those things together. The other great joy is that if something happens in the Atlantic, they’re back here in less than three weeks. They’re not like airfields and tanks, they have incredible mobility. We don’t need to fuss too much about them being away.”
Lord West said Exercise Talisman Sabre, a large set of military drills involving 19 nations, shows what the Royal Navy is capable of. He believes the UK should retain a presence in the Indo-Pacific, and push on with Operation Highmast.
“Our highest priority is the defence of the UK, which means looking after the North Atlantic,” he added. “The High North is important, but it doesn’t mean you don’t do the other thing. If trade stops in the Far East, we’re stuffed. As a country, we will go totally down the pan.
“t’s important for us to keep shipping lanes open, work with allies, and to make sure global trade keeps going. I can imagine a load of doom-mongers saying ‘don’t go’, but it has been a huge success and I’m sure it’ll continue.“
