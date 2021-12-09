HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth.

HMS Queen Elizabeth: 16 spectacular photos show what it looked like as Royal Navy returned to Portsmouth after seven months

HMS Queen Elizabeth has returned to Portsmouth after her first operational mission.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 6:11 pm

The carrier has spent seven months at sea on a deployment that has seen her travel to the Far East – visiting countries such as Japan and South Korea.

Crowds lined the seafront in Old Portsmouth as well as packed the Round Tower to welcome HMS Queen Elizabeth home.

Our photographer Alex Shute as well as the Royal Navy’s own photographers were on hand to capture the moment Queen Elizabeth arrived back.

You can see the photos in our gallery below.

HMS Queen Elizebeth

HMS Queen Elizebeth returns to her home port of Portsmouth after 7 months at sea on Thursday afternoon.

Photo: Alex Shute

HMS Queen Elizabeth

HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth.

Photo: LPhot Walton

HMS Queen Elizabeth

HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth.

Photo: PO Jenkins

HMS Queen Elizebeth

Kobe and Orla Brown (8) with mum Gemma Brown and mum, Jinny Dallyn waiting for PO Gavin Brown.

Photo: Alex Shute

