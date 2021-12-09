The carrier has spent seven months at sea on a deployment that has seen her travel to the Far East – visiting countries such as Japan and South Korea.

Crowds lined the seafront in Old Portsmouth as well as packed the Round Tower to welcome HMS Queen Elizabeth home.

Our photographer Alex Shute as well as the Royal Navy’s own photographers were on hand to capture the moment Queen Elizabeth arrived back.

You can see the photos in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

1. HMS Queen Elizebeth HMS Queen Elizebeth returns to her home port of Portsmouth after 7 months at sea on Thursday afternoon. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

2. HMS Queen Elizabeth HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth. Photo: LPhot Walton Photo Sales

3. HMS Queen Elizabeth HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth. Photo: PO Jenkins Photo Sales

4. HMS Queen Elizebeth Kobe and Orla Brown (8) with mum Gemma Brown and mum, Jinny Dallyn waiting for PO Gavin Brown. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales