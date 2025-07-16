Cheering crowds waved goodbye to HMS Queen Elizabeth as the carrier set sail in the glorious sunshine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 65,000 tonne warship left Portsmouth Naval Base this afternoon (July 16) just after 5pm. Dozens of people gathered at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth and lined up along The Hot Walls to send their best wishes to the sailors on board.

HMS Queen Elizabeth passes the Round Tower as she leaves HMNB Portsmouth. After a long period of maintenance, the Royal Navy aircraft carriers heading for the Rosyth dry dock for further upgrades and tests. | Chris Moorhouse (160725-14)

Families waved flags and signs to catch the attention of their loved ones. The ship’s mighty horn blared when the vessel sailed close by, with personnel lined up on the flight deck to waves to the well-wishers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maisie Sealey, a former University of Portsmouth student, came to see off her brother, Able Seaman and Aircraft Handler Brad Sealey, 23, alongside her boyfriend, Able Seaman Leo Hirst, and five-month-old puppy Milo. She told The News: “Every time I’ve seen her go out, it’s always amazing. You forget how big the actual ship is and how many people are on there.

“It’s lovely to see all the families, and it’s always such a caring and supporting environment watching the carrier go out. I always ask to know where he is on the ship so I can wave and wear something bright so he can see me. Civilians wouldn’t have the life we have without the military protecting us. They keep us safe and keep our freedom.”

Maisie Sealey waiting to see her brother, Able Seaman and Aircraft Handler Brad Sealey, sail aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth alongside her boyfriend Able Seaman Leo Hirst. | Chris Moorhouse (160725-09)

“Itching to get out there”

Nicky Briggs was waiting to see her daughter, Royal Navy Nurse Abigail Barrett-Briggs, 23 - who is aboard a carrier for the first time. She said: “I’m very very proud. She’s been training in Birmingham for three years and has been in Devonport working as a naval nurse down there. It has made her who she is, a massive character. She’s definitely doing something she loves and has a real passion for the Navy. I’m not sure if I’ll see her on the carrier, but I’ll be very emotional.”

The former Royal Navy flagship, which cost around £3.2bn to build, proceeded to the NAB tower. Tug boats Tempest, Bountiful, Independent, Indulgent, Englisham, and Scotsman sailed alongside her. Various sea trials will take place while HMS Queen Elizabeth sails towards Scotland. Testing operations will be conducted to use the carrier’s newly-installed navigation and propulsion control systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicky and Jon Briggs waiting to see Royal Navy Nurse, Abigail Barrett-Briggs, aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth. | Chris Moorhouse (160725-08)

Fleet Operational Standards and Training (FOST) teams will be on board to put the 500-strong ship’s company through their paces. They will be tested on emergency drills - where they have to handle fires and floods - as well as damage control. These will be completed by the time the warship reaches the Rosyth dry dock in Scotland - the site where she was built.

Ms Sealey said her brother will be itching to get out to sea. “The ship has been alongside Portsmouth for quite a while,” she added. “He’s not been able to do his specific role, but once he’s out at sea, he’ll get lots of things to do. No matter how long they’re alongside, as soon as they’re at sea, they all know what they’re doing.”

Sadie Brown travelled from Oxfordshire to watch her son, Midshipman Cory Brown, 22, make his first journey on an aircraft carrier. He’ll celebrate his 23rd birthday aboard ship, having joined the force ten months ago. After seeing HMS Queen Elizabeth leave, she said: “I thought it was very impressive. I liked seeing all the Navy staff lined up on the flight deck and the cheer when the horn was blasted.

“Everyone was having a chat and sharing stories of family members on there. It was really nice all round. I think he’s going to have a great time. He’s been itching to get out there so he’ll love it. I think he’ll be in awe of the size of it all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Queen Elizabeth passes the Round Tower as she leaves HMNB Portsmouth. | Chris Moorhouse (160725-17)

HMS Queen Elizabeth passes the Round Tower as she leaves HMNB Portsmouth. | Chris Moorhouse (160725-24)

Major overhaul

Engineers have been hard at work in Portsmouth for the past nine months to make improvements to the ship and conduct maintenance.

Alongside this work, officers have been finishing development courses and carrying out essential training. “Significant upgrades” have been made to he carrier and further work is scheduled, Commanding Officer Captain Claire Thompson previously said.

She added: “The departure of HMS Queen Elizabeth from Portsmouth marks the end of one phase of our upkeep period and the beginning of another.”