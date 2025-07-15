HMS Queen Elizabeth is ending her length spell on the side lines and is on the move again.

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier is scheduled to leave HMNB Portsmouth and is bound for the Rosyth dry dock in Scotland. She has spent several months in her home port, while her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales takes charge of Operation Highmast in the Indo-Pacific.

After a lengthy period of time, HMS Queen Elizabeth will be on the move again for the next chapter in her career. Here is what we know so far.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is due to sail to Rosyth in Scotland where various upgrades are being carried out, with engineering already improving her propulsion system. | Royal Navy

Major overhaul

“Significant upgrades” are set to be made to the £3,2bn warship. Engineers have been hard at work in Portsmouth for the past nine months. Sailors and officers have been finishing development courses and carrying out essential training.

The Royal Navy said: “The second phase over the coming months will see the aircraft carrier placed in dry dock at the Babcock Dockyard in Rosyth – providing the opportunity to inspect and improve systems inaccessible when the ship is afloat.”

As previously reported in The News, minister for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, said the Strategic Defence Review would consider enhancements to the aircraft carriers so they can operate with un-crewed systems. A new electronic warfare system will be rolled out and fitted to both aircraft carriers, as well as the Type 45 destroyers and the new Type 26 and 21 frigates.

The Maritime Electronic Warfare System Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) will give the 65,000 tonne ship a sensor upgrade so enemy targets can be identified in greater detail. The Royal Navy has not gone into detail about what upgrades are being installed while the carrier is in Rosyth. Commanding Officer Captain Claire Thompson said the ship’s propulsion system has been significantly upgraded.

When will HMS Queen Elizabeth leave Portsmouth?

According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the carrier will leave Portsmouth Naval Base and head past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth at 4.40pm. She will reach the NAB Tower nearly an hour later.

A large pilot and tug escort is planned to sail alongside her. The group includes Tempest, Bountiful, Independent, Indulgent, Englisham, and Scotsman.

Sea Trials

While HMS Queen Elizabeth is heading towards Scotland, she will conduct operations to test the newly-installed navigation and propulsion control systems. Fleet Operational Standards and Training (FOST) teams will come aboard to assess the ship’s company, numbering at around 500. They will be tested on emergency drills - where they have to handle fires and floods - as well as damage control.