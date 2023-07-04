HMS Trent will deployed to Africa later this summer after undergoing extensive maintenance in Gibraltar to get back to fighting fitness. She is currently a permanently forward deployed Naval vessel – tasked with upholding maritime security and fly the flag for the UK in the Mediterranean and around Africa.

HMS Trent has been at sea since late May. Her 40-strong ship’s company have been slowly bring her back to life, with the Fleet Operational Standard and Training assessors determining that the 2,000-tonne warship is ready to go back to sea.

HMS Trent off the coast of Portugal. Picture: Royal Navy.

The ship will be deployed to West Africa, her previous summer and autumn mission in 2021. Her crew and an embarked team of Royal Marines from 42 Commando will be training military and law enforcement agencies in the region, while learning about the ‘pattern of life’ in the area of operations.

The latter task is crucial for rooting out terrorists, pirates or smugglers. HMS Trent is currently berthed in Portugal’s capital, Lisbon, with its crew currently being lead by Commanding Officer Commander Tom Langford.

The command team appeared at the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre (MAOC) headquarters – learning more about the illegal trafficking of drugs in the North and South Atlantic. MAOC staff highlighted the tracking routes and methods currently used where HMS Trent will be operating in the coming year.

A direct communications link will be set up between the ship and HQ. The patrol vessel’s command team also met Portuguese Naval officers to discuss recent operations by their patrol ship NRP Setúbal – similar in size to the Royal Navy ship.

HMS Trent off the coast of Naples, Italy. Picture: Royal Navy.

HMS Trent then spent a few days in Naples, Italy, a ceremonial break for sailors. They support the UK Ambassador for Italy Ed Llewellyn as he hosted an official birthday celebration for HM The King.

Commander Langford said: ‘I’m delighted that Trent’s ship’s company was able to support such a successful visit to Naples. As we look forward to our impending deployment it marks the Ship’s return to delivery of forward deployed regional and defence engagement.

Sub Lieutenant Tom Bartlett added: ‘The visits to Lisbon and Naples were very enjoyable and provided the chance to meet with partner nations, which was a great experience.’