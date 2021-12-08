HMS Queen Elizabeth: Royal Navy's aircraft carrier will return to Portsmouth on Thursday, December 9
A time has been confirmed for when aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will return to her home in Portsmouth.
The carrier, which has been on her maiden deployment to the Far East, is making her way home and according to shipping movements published by the Queen’s Harbour Master, Queen Elizabeth will pass the Nab Tower in the Solent at about 2.30pm tomorrow (Thursday).
The main harbour channel will be closed to outbound shipping from 2.50pm while the carrier manoeuvres her way in, and will remain so until 4.50pm.
She is expected to be alongside at about 3.20pm.
HMS Diamond and HMS Defender, which were also part of the Carrier Strike Group, are due to return to Portsmouth in the morning.