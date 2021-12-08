The carrier, which has been on her maiden deployment to the Far East, is making her way home and according to shipping movements published by the Queen’s Harbour Master, Queen Elizabeth will pass the Nab Tower in the Solent at about 2.30pm tomorrow (Thursday).

The main harbour channel will be closed to outbound shipping from 2.50pm while the carrier manoeuvres her way in, and will remain so until 4.50pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Queen Elizabeth departs Portsmouth this year Picture: Shaun Roster

She is expected to be alongside at about 3.20pm.