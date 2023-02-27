News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

HMS Queen Elizabeth sinks 'massive red killer tomato’

The crew of HMS Queen Elizabeth encountered a dangerous foe at sea, an inflatable target known as the ‘Killer Tomato’.

By Kelly Brown
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 6:13pm
HMS Queen Elizabeth returning to Portsmouth Naval Base last week. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240223-39)
HMS Queen Elizabeth returning to Portsmouth Naval Base last week. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 240223-39)

The crew of the Portsmouth-based Royal Navy flagship shared a video of them carrying out an exercise at sea featuring the inflatable dubbed ‘killer tomato’. The piece of kit was then used as target practice and was successfully despatched as part of the operation.

The video, shared on HMS Queen Elizabeth’s twitter page, was posted ahead of its return to Portsmouth last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth - pictures and video of her return to ...
Most Popular

HMS Queen Elizabeth is now limbering up for a busy 2023 on operations with a series of exercises, aircrew training and operations in European waters.

HMS Queen ElizabethPortsmouthRoyal Navy