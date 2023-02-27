HMS Queen Elizabeth sinks 'massive red killer tomato’
The crew of HMS Queen Elizabeth encountered a dangerous foe at sea, an inflatable target known as the ‘Killer Tomato’.
The crew of the Portsmouth-based Royal Navy flagship shared a video of them carrying out an exercise at sea featuring the inflatable dubbed ‘killer tomato’. The piece of kit was then used as target practice and was successfully despatched as part of the operation.
The video, shared on HMS Queen Elizabeth’s twitter page, was posted ahead of its return to Portsmouth last week.
HMS Queen Elizabeth is now limbering up for a busy 2023 on operations with a series of exercises, aircrew training and operations in European waters.