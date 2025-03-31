Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major trial involving a Royal Navy aircraft carrier is taking place in Portsmouth this week.

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be testing her Marine Evacuation System (MES) on Wednesday (April 2). According to the King’s Harbour Master Portsmouth website, the operation will take place alongside the Princess Royal Jetty, in HMNB Portsmouth, between 1pm and 4pm.

The King’s Harbour Master said: “The MES deployment will consist of three sets of orange slides and life rafts extending out into the harbour. Fifteen minutes prior to activation a broadcast will be made on VHF Channel 11 and the attendant Ministry of Defence Police patrol vessels will extend their cordon out to 150 metres from the ship’s side where they will remain until the life rafts and slides are detached and recovered. Vessels are to pass wide and slow during the trials.”

What has HMS Queen Elizabeth been doing in Portsmouth?

HMS Queen Elizabeth has been sat alongside HMNB Portsmouth, next to her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales, for much of this year. The 65,000 tonne carrier, alongside the Royal Navy’s Type 45 destroyers and upcoming warships, are due to be fitted with new electronic warfare systems.

The Maritime Electronic Warfare System Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) will provide a sensor upgrade and replace existing systems. These set-ups are integral to keeping enemy forces and threats at bay, housing anti-ship missiles and other weaponry. An electronic warfare system allows enemy targets - as well as their equipment and movement - to be identified. This helps sailors plan on how to proceed and conduct their operations.

As previously reported in The News, Dr Allan Paterson, Maritime Electronic Warfare Team Leader of the Defence, Equipment and Security’s arm (DE&S) of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), said: “The Royal Navy has invested in an ambitious programme to deliver modern electronic warfare capabilities that will help its surface warships keep the UK and its allies safe around the world.

“It’s fantastic to see the first MEWSIC system being delivered by DE&S and our industry partners, so that this crucial phase of testing and evaluation can be carried out and the capabilities of MEWSIC can be proven.”