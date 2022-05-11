The minehunter will spend four days in Shoreham-by-Sea, allowing various local groups and associations to say their farewells.
On Saturday, May 14, the public will be able to show their appreciation for the 41 men and women who’ve carried the town’s name around the world on front-line operations since 2002.
There will be a parade in front of the Shoreham Centre from 10.45am and the Scroll granting Honorary Freedom of Shoreham-by-Sea will be returned to Adur Council for safekeeping.
The borough’s highest honour was granted upon the ship in 2011.
Final Commanding Officer Lieutenant Commander Andrew Platt said: ‘It is a real privilege to bring HMS Shoreham back to her hometown where she was first commissioned – and to hand-back the Freedom of the Borough awarded in 2011 ahead of the Ship’s decommissioning later this year.’