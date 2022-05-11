The minehunter will spend four days in Shoreham-by-Sea, allowing various local groups and associations to say their farewells.

On Saturday, May 14, the public will be able to show their appreciation for the 41 men and women who’ve carried the town’s name around the world on front-line operations since 2002.

HMS Shoreham will pay a farewell visit to its namesake town this weekend.

There will be a parade in front of the Shoreham Centre from 10.45am and the Scroll granting Honorary Freedom of Shoreham-by-Sea will be returned to Adur Council for safekeeping.

The borough’s highest honour was granted upon the ship in 2011.