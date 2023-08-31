HMS Spey sailed to Timor-Leste 25 years after the country became independent following a British peacekeeping effort. Sailors will be in the country for three days after reaching the capital Dili.

The ship was warmly welcomed by a sizeable contingent of Timorese media and hosted VIPs. President of the republic, Jose Ramos-Horta, greeted the sailors alongside the UK’s newly-appointed Ambassador, Dominic Jermey and students.

NOW READ: Royal Navy continues to stalk Russian vessels

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Spey arriving in Dili, Timor-Leste. Picture: Royal Navy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naval personnel discussed joint or mutual naval operations to ensure safety and security of the waters of the Timor Sea. Lieutenant Commander Matthew Millyard, HMS Spey’s Commanding Officer, said: “The Royal Navy has not visited Dili since before independence, and the ship’s company and I were very excited to experience the culture of this beautiful country.

"This visit is also a great opportunity for us to take on the fresh stores and fuel we need to keep HMS Spey at sea on our mission operating throughout the Asia-Pacific region. We are very grateful for the hospitality shown by the Timorese people.”

Timor-Leste declared independence just over 20 years ago following decades of Indonesian, and previously Portuguese, rule. The country occupies the eastern half of island of Timor and was known as East Timor before independence.

HMS Spey is one half of the Royal Navy force maintaining a permanent presence in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, alongside her older sister HMS Tamar. The pair are coming up to completing the second of their five years deployed from Portsmouth.

Spey's CO with Timor Leste's president and UK Ambassador Dominic Jermey. Picture: Royal Navy.

SEE ALSO: Royal Navy bomb disposal team deployed to Gosport

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews are working with UK’s allies across the region in tackling a range of security issues, supporting remote Overseas Territories and clamping down on activities impacting the environment, such as illegal fishing, plastic pollution and climate change. Mr Jermey – who was involved both in the UN peacekeeping mission in the late 1990s and supporting the country’s subsequent transition to independence – said the patrol ship’s visit had gone down well with the host nation and the UK has a deep commitment to improving diplomatic, economic and security ties with the country.