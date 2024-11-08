A remarkable steam waggon housed at a military base in Gosport will appear at the upcoming Lord Mayor’s show.

The Super Sentinel Steam Waggon ‘Sultan’, based at HMS Sultan, is being prepared for the remembrance event this Saturday (November 9). It is considered one of the world’s oldest ceremonial spectacles, with the streets of London coming alive with music, marching bands, and entertainment as the capital welcomes its new lord mayor.

The Super Sentinel Steam Waggon ‘Sultan’, based at HMS Sultan in Gosport, will be appearing at this year's Lord Mayors Show in London. | Royal Navy

The Waggon will be appearing in the parade, supporting the Worshipful Company of Blacksmiths, one of HMS Sultan’s affiliates. Warrant Officer 2, Matthew ‘George’ Foreman - Marine Engineer - has been working intermittently on the steam waggon since 2004. He will be among the personnel involved in the show.

He said: “I used to attend steam rallies with my dad as a child and jumped when I was training at Sultan and had the chance to get involved. There is a real family feel to the Waggon community. Many of our volunteers have been involved with operating and maintaining the Waggon for decades and do a lot to help educate the trainees coming through on engineering with steam. It is a massive privilege to show off what we can do, to support one of our affiliates and represent HMS Sultan, and the Royal Navy, at the Lord Mayor’s Show.”

The steam lorry. originally constructed in 1930 and permanently acquired by HMS Sultan in 1970 for £1,250, is sued as a training tool. Young engineers can learn about the principles of team and work alongside small maintenance teams. The Lord Mayor’s Show will be shown live on BBC One, from 10.45am on November 9.