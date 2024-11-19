Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manufacturing experts have been assigned to the project to repair HMS Victory at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Ridge and Partners has been appointed by the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN) to work on the ongoing project. They will be providing constructing, design and management (CDM) consultancy services, with the NMRN leading the conservation project over the next ten to 12 years.

Chris Handley, Ridge Health & Safety Partner, said: “It is an honour and a privilege, having served in the Royal Navy, to have the opportunity to assist the conservation of the world-famous HMS Victory, which is an exceptionally beautiful icon of British naval tradition. With former members of the Royal Navy and wider armed forces in our business, Ridge is delighted to have the chance to contribute to this vital heritage project.”

Danielle Cooke, Assistant Project Manager at the NMRN, said: “Ridge has demonstrated an exceptional understanding of our project’s specific requirements, presenting tailored solutions that align with our quality standards, backed by an impressive portfolio of successful projects. The Ridge team have demonstrated an ability to address our unique challenges.”

The NMRN is continuing to push ahead with the £45m project to maintain HMS Victory, Lord Nelson’s famous flagship from which he led the famous victory over Napoleon’s French fleet at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805. It is hoped the conservation will be completed by 2035, and the subsequent repairs - ironically using French wood - would last for 50 years.

The Big Repair Project began in early 2022, with Ridge being appointed to act as a specialist health and safety advisor. It is hoped this move will ensure the NMRN complies with current and emerging requirements in its capacity as Principal Designer and Principal Contractor.