Trained divers are analysing the state of one of the Royal Navy’s most famous ships.

"Underwater inspection works" will be taking place at HMS Warrior in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard today and tomorrow (October 1-2), as confirmed by the King’s Harbour Master. An alert said work is being undertaken to the ship’s mooring cables.

“Diving works will be conducted on the after mooring cables by SeaTec Divers,” the KHM said. “The safety vessel being used is a ‘A380’ RHIB (LOA 4.0m) and be positioned west of the operation area, which will remain on station while the diving work is being conducted and will display the appropriate signals when diving operations are being conducted.

Underwater inspection works are taking place at HMS Warrior. Picture: C Stephens

“HMS Warrior will also fly Flags Alpha and Romeo Yankee. Normal permission to dive will be obtained from Portsmouth VTS. Mariners are requested to keep a good lookout and pass the support RHIB with a wide berth and at slow speed. This will be particularly important for the operations on the after cables where the divers will be some way out into the channel and thus exposed to passing traffic.”

HMS Warrior was launched in 1860 as the world’s first iron-hulled warship. Her impressive size and firepower made her a symbol of British naval supremacy. She was also used as a diplomatic took to escort members of the Royal Family and tour British ports.

The Victorian era warship has been based in Portsmouth after a major restoration was completed to return her to her former glory. An eight-year project in the late 1970s, underwritten by Sir John Smith at the cost of £7m, led to her being transported from Hartlepool to Portsmouth Harbour.

Her conservation team - made up of riggers, shipkeepers, conservators, painters, and other highly-trained staff - make sure the steam-powered armoured frigate can accommodate thousands of tourists every year. The National Museum of the Royal Navy has been approached for further details.