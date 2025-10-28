Vicious stormy conditions have killed three people in the Caribbean - with a Royal Navy warship being deployed to support the humanitarian effort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurricane Melissa, a category five storm, is sweeping across the region and is due to hit Jamaica later today (October 28). It has been described as the “storm of the century”, the largest for the island since record-keeping began 174 years ago.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has set up a crisis centre ready to help Britons, with tourists urged to prepare for the cyclone. Three people have died and 15 others were injured while preparing for the storm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Oct 2025- HMS Trent is currently on stand-by as Hurricane Melissa is due to hit Jamaica. Pictured is the warship sailing into San Juan, Puerto Rico, to conduct a handover with HMS Medway. HMS Trent will be taking over Atlantic Patrol Tasking (North) from HMS Medway. | Royal Navy, LPhot Alika Mundy

HMS Trent, a Portsmouth-based offshore patrol vessel, is currently on stand-by. She relieved HMS Medway in San Juan, Puerto Rico, earlier this month - tasked with supporting British Oversea Territories throughout the season. HMS Medway is still in the Caribbean after leaving the Bahamas yesterday (October 27).

Currently, all of Jamaica’s international airports have been closed until further notice. Catastrophic flash floods and landslides are likely, with up to 700mm of rain, four-metre waves and 135mph winds possible, the FCDO said. The country’s government has published a list of available hurricane shelters. Around 5,000 British nationals are on the island, reports have said.

UK travel trade organisation Abta has urged tourists to monitor local news outlets. They said: “Customers currently in Jamaica are advised to monitor local news and should follow the advice of the local authorities, their accommodation and travel providers. Customers who are imminently due to travel to Jamaica should liaise with their travel provider and airline to establish if there are any changes to their travel arrangements.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told Sky News: “This is a very serious storm, and many people will be concerned about friends and family in Jamaica and in the region. We’ve set up the crisis centre here in the Foreign Office to provide 24-hour consular assistance to British nationals, but also to monitor Hurricane Melissa and to make sure we are ready and stand ready to provide UK support to Jamaica. I’ve spoken to the Jamaican foreign minister to offer our support and solidarity to the Jamaican people as they face the storm, and I would encourage everyone to follow both the Foreign Office’s travel advice and the instructions from the Jamaican government.”

Melissa intensified to Category 5 strength as it neared Jamaica – the highest on the Saffir-Simpson scale with sustained winds exceeding 157mph. Three such hurricanes have formed during the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, something not seen for 20 years.