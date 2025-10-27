A Royal Navy warship has been sent to familiar hunting grounds as the US steps up action in the region.

HMS Trent, a Portsmouth-based offshore patrol vessel, is relieving HMS Medway in the Caribbean. Eager sailors will be carrying out patrols and supporting British Overseas Territories during hurricane season, but could also be tasked with anti-drug smuggling operations. She conducted a handover with HMS Medway in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The vessel seized £160m of cocaine after intercepting a “narco-submarine”, confiscating £750m of drugs in that time. American forces are strengthening its presence in the region and near South America to combat smuggling. Speaking about HMS Trent’s upcoming operation, Commanding Officer Commander Gavin Lowe said: “It is great to be back. Every member of Trent’s Ship’s Company is excited to return to the Caribbean.

HMS Trent sails into San Juan, Puerto Rico to conduct a handover with HMS Medway. HMS Trent will be taking over Atlantic Patrol Tasking (North) from HMS Medway. | Royal Navy, LPhot Alika Mundy

Royal Navy sailors will be supporting British Overseas Territories during hurricane season. | Royal Navy, LPhot Alika Mundy

“I am looking forward to continuing the Royal Navy’s excellent record in the region. I would also like to thank Medway for the great work she has done, standing on guard during the hurricane season this year, and for providing us with a well-trained team of augmentees. Trent is ready to work with our allies, partners, and the overseas territories throughout the rest of the hurricane season. We are prepared to provide humanitarian assistance, work with the United States Coast Guard to counter the illegal drug trade, and to show the best of Britain during our engagement visits in the region.”

President Donald Trump has deployed the world’s largest warship, aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford, to the Caribbean to intercept. She can carry up to 90 aircraft and has already conducted 10 air strikes on vessels as part of what Mr Trump says is a war on smugglers. He accused Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro of leading drug-trafficking organisations, which he denies.

The South American leader fired back and accused the US of “fabricating a new war”. Mr Trump proceeded to raise the possibility of “land action” in Venezuela, with the carrier deployment providing the possibility of striking ground targets. It’s unclear how much HMS Trent will be involved alongside American forces as she will be focused on humanitarian operations in the north of the region.

The Crisis Response Troop of 24 Commando Royal Engineers have been deployed alongside the Royal Navy patrol vessel, experts in reviving communities struck by storm damage. Personnel work on rebuilding roads, and building and repairing crucial infrastructure such as restoring electricity or water supplies.

USS Gerald R Ford has been deployed to the Caribbean to tackle drug-smugglers. Pictured is the world’s largest warship leaving the Solent on Friday, November 18, 2022. | Mark Rutley Photography

Captain Miles Adesile, Royal Engineers, in charge of the troop, said: “On behalf of my troop, I would like to thank HMS Medway for their partnership during the hurricane season. I am eager to continue this strong relationship with HMS Trent as we maintain readiness to provide humanitarian assistance.”

The deployment – known as Atlantic Patrol Tasking (North) – is an annual commitment by the UK to provide help to islanders and is backed by a staff who coordinate operations in the event of a storm hitting communities.

Lieutenant Phillip Corner, Royal Naval Reserve, who is involved in operational planning, added: “After five months in theatre, my team of augmentees for this year’s hurricane season is fully ready. The team comprises staff officers, an amphibious operations specialist, media and information operations officer, meteorological analyst, and photographer. Together with the Crisis Response Troop, we look forward to continuing our work as we visit more islands to strengthen partnerships, support the overseas territories, and provide humanitarian assistance.”