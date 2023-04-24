Members of the public will be welcomed at HMS Collingwood in Fareham on July 1. Visitors will be given a taste of life in the Royal Navy with the event promising fun for all the family.

The event showcases the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) field gun competition and other fun-filled attractions designed to capture the public’s imagination. Interactive zones will be set up across the base allowing people to get first-hand experience on Royal Navy training equipment.

HMS Collingwood’s open Day returned after a two year absence due to the pandemic. The event featuring the Brickwood’s Field Gun competition saw visitors enjoy stalls, fair, displays as well as the excitement and spectacle the day.:HMS Collingwood open day field gun competition in 2022. Picture: Keith Woodland

This includes the chance to navigate a ship into harbour on an advanced Warship Bridge Simulator. The Royal Navy’s Parachute Display Team will also be dropping into the base on the day.

A strong field of entrants are set to take part in the field gun competition. Last year’s winners HMS Seahawk are looking to retain the Brickwoods Trophy for the fastest crew.

A team from HMS Prince of Wales will join 20 other crews from Navy establishments and RAF and Army units from as far out as Cyprus, Naples and Stavanger. Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Royal Navy website at discounted prices.

Gates will open at 9.30am with visitors being able to use a free bus service from Fareham and Gosport and back throughout the day. Entertainment and attractions – including fairground rides – are free of charge once the entrance fee is paid.