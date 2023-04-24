Royal Navy: HMS Collingwood open day promising family fun and field gun competition - when and how to get tickets
Families will soon be flocking to a Portsmouth naval base as advance tickets for its open day are on sale.
Members of the public will be welcomed at HMS Collingwood in Fareham on July 1. Visitors will be given a taste of life in the Royal Navy with the event promising fun for all the family.
The event showcases the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) field gun competition and other fun-filled attractions designed to capture the public’s imagination. Interactive zones will be set up across the base allowing people to get first-hand experience on Royal Navy training equipment.
This includes the chance to navigate a ship into harbour on an advanced Warship Bridge Simulator. The Royal Navy’s Parachute Display Team will also be dropping into the base on the day.
A strong field of entrants are set to take part in the field gun competition. Last year’s winners HMS Seahawk are looking to retain the Brickwoods Trophy for the fastest crew.
A team from HMS Prince of Wales will join 20 other crews from Navy establishments and RAF and Army units from as far out as Cyprus, Naples and Stavanger. Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Royal Navy website at discounted prices.
Gates will open at 9.30am with visitors being able to use a free bus service from Fareham and Gosport and back throughout the day. Entertainment and attractions – including fairground rides – are free of charge once the entrance fee is paid.
Tickets currently cost £9 for adults – aged 16-67 – and £5 for concessions (68+, students, disabled visitors and veterans) and children aged 15 and under.