Hundreds of campaigners are staging demonstrations against BAE Systems as they vent their anger about arms being sent to Israel. The campaign group Workers for a Free Palestine said it had blockaded sites in Bournemouth, Glasgow, Brighton and Lancashire – many operated by the company.

The company’s shipyard in Glasgow was targeted in the early morning protests, with the protest group stating that they are escalating actions after previous protests. Demonstrators are urging BAE and other companies to end their ties with Israel and cease all weapons, defence and supplies trading with them. Pro-Palestine protests have been held across Portsmouth in recent weeks.

They are also calling on the UK Government to back a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and are calling for an end to the occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The biggest protest was at Eaton Mission Systems in Wimborne near Bournemouth where around 600 people took part.

Jenny, a spokeswoman for the Workers for a Free Palestine group, who did not give her surname, said: “The fighter jets these factories help to produce are being used to imprison the people of Gaza in a death trap. They are ordered to evacuate when they have nowhere safe to go, while our Government still refuses to back a ceasefire.

"Workers all over Britain are rising up for Palestine, saying we will not allow arms used in a genocide to be supplied in our name and funded by our taxes. Our movement is growing rapidly and gaining more momentum each day. We are escalating our tactics and today’s blockades are seeing unprecedented numbers of people take part in the disruption of Israeli arms manufacturing in Britain, in concert with workers targeting Israeli arms suppliers around Europe.”

Protesters form a blockade outside BAE Systems in Govan near Glasgow, as part of the ongoing campaign against sending arms to Israel. BAE Systems have a strong presence in Portsmouth, where several Pro-Palestine demonstrations have been held. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

"We won’t stop shutting down these factories until they stop supporting Israel’s murderous war machine.” Activists holding a banner saying “Stop Arming Israel” could be seen at one of the entrances to the Govan factory, while at another demonstrators held Palestinian flags. They claim that BAE systems produces components of weapons sold to Israel, such as the F35 combat aircraft and the Mk 38 Mod 2 machine gun system.

Scott, a youth worker, 26, who did not give his surname, said: “We are not here to shame or blame workers at BAE. The company’s management decides what to produce and who to sell to – it is them we hold accountable for being part of the chain of killing.” Jay, a visual artist, 24, said: “I came here today to show that direct action is for everyone and that together, we can change the way the world turns.”