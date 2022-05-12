Forty years to the day since destroyer HMS Antrim entered San Carlos Water to start the landing operations to retake the Falklands Islands, a day-long free seminar at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth will see members of the ship’s company join together to share their memories of events – with members of the public encouraged to come along.

Defence analyst Rear Admiral Chris Parry, who was flight observer in Antrim’s Wessex helicopter, will lead the event on Saturday, May 21 and place the ship’s role in the context of the wider war.

The event will also include a discussion, a performance by the Royal Marines Association Concert Band and a streamed talk: The Falklands Myth and Memory, a tri-service examination of The Falklands Conflict, chaired by TV and radio presenter Caroline Wyatt.

HMS Antrim can make claim to be the Royal Navy ship with the most intense and impactful Falklands War.

Through a deployment of 121 days – with 110 spent at sea - Antrim steamed over 20,000 miles, overcoming multiple enemy threats and the challenges of planning, logistics, refuelling and repair.

As head of the Task Group for ‘Operation Paraquet’ – the re-capture of the island of South Georgia - Antrim, and her Wessex helicopter led the first-ever helicopter-only sinking of a submarine, the Santa Fe, and the landing of forces who forced the Argentinian surrender.

By May 20 Antrim was deploying special forces at Fanning Head to start the landing operations to retake the Falklands Islands.

The days spent in ‘bomb alley’ which followed were well-named when the ship was hit by a 1,000lb bomb which did not explode; it was removed after 10 hours and, ‘dropped gently into the sea on leaving Falklands Sound.’

