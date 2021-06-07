Look inside HMS Queen Elizabeth's kitchen on Royal Navy carrier's deployment

The Royal Navy’s fleet flagship departed Portsmouth in May and will be away for around seven months.

Joining HMS Queen Elizabeth will be four Royal Navy warships, the USS Sullivan from America and a Dutch frigate.

The Carrier Strike Group is currently in the Mediterranean and will then head off to Asia in the coming months.

The 65,000 tonne Queen Elizabeth-class carrier has been described as a ‘floating city’, which means that there are many mouths to be fed on-board to keep her running smoothly during the deployment.

On Friday, HMS Queen Elizabeth’s official twitter account gave a glimpse inside the kitchen – to mark national fish and chip day.

HMS Queen Elizabeth pictured with both US and UK F-35 stealth jets embarked on board. Photo: Royal Navy

The account wrote: ‘Taking the oppor-tuna-ty to wish you all a happy National Fish and Chips day.

‘For those of us on board without a calendar, Fish and Chips is often the only reminder that it's a Friday!’

And also shared a number of pictures from inside the kitchen.

